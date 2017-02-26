Pine-Richland's Huitt, Charles place high at WPIAL diving finals

Pine-Richland's talented duo of divers, Maddie Huitt and Mallory Charles, performed at their best on the big stage of the WPIAL Class AAA championships at North Allegheny, placing fourth and sixth, respectively.

Huitt's score of 465.05 narrowly trailed second place Hampton's Adrienne White, who recorded a 467.55, and Latrobe's Taylor Miller, who was third with a 465.35. The sophomore earned a spot in the PIAA championship at Bucknell on March 17.

Pine-Richland diving coach Maria Misenhelter said Huitt had one of her finest showings of the season and overcame a bout with nerves in the early rounds in order to do so.

“Maddie really stepped it up. That was the best meet that she's had,” Misenhelter said. “We've been working to get her confidence up and it really showed at that meet.

“I kept telling her all year that she had done much better with the degree of difficulty on her dives and that everything was going to be fine. She was consistent, and she nailed it.”

Huitt said her goal at the WPIAL meet was to turn in a steady helping of solid scores. She said she will continue with that approach at the state meet.

“My only goal is to be consistent,” she said. “I'm really big on that. When I dive, I want all my dives to be the same as when I go out there and hit them in practice. I just want to be consistent on the scores.”

There remains a chance that Charles will be awarded an at-large bid for the PIAA championships, but only the top-five finishers are guaranteed a birth. In a stroke of bad luck, the Rams junior suffered a balk on the boards that penalized her score and set her back.

“Mallory is usually my leader, and she was cruising and then she just had a balk going into that last round,” Misenhelter said. “She never usually has a problem with that dive, but for some reason, she didn't feel that she got the right takeoff on the board. She ended up balking, and it cost her the five position.

“We'll find out soon if (she gets a spot in states), but for now, they both represented us well and I'm proud of them.”

