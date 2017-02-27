Penn-Trafford swimmers aim for fast swims at WPIALs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford relay teams promise to shine at the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championship meet Thursday and Friday at Pitt's Trees Pool.

The Warriors are seeded in the top eight in four boys and girls events on psyche sheets released by the WPIAL.

“Being seeded the way we are is perfect,” senior and IUP recruit Emma Winchell said. “(It) gives us an opportunity to swim with the best teams.

“It's going to make us swim fast and get our best times.”

Senior captain Megan Vareha said she was impressed to be “right up” there with top-notch schools.

The Warriors rank fourth in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay (1 minute, 40.11 seconds), fifth in the girls 400 freestyle relay (3:39.05), sixth in the boys 400 freestyle relay (3:19.05) and seventh in the boys 200 freestyle relay (1:30.80).

Sophomore Hannah Muro, freshman Corina Paszek, junior Rachel Sich and Winchell are in the girls relays.

On the boys teams are sophomore Luke Babik, senior Noah Gasparro, freshman Michael Vareha, junior Jacob Yant, senior John Sandala and junior Zachary Snelling.

Vareha, Megan's brother, said he looks forwards to earning a medal at his first WPIAL championship.

Among individuals, Muro leads Warriors qualifiers at eighth in the girls 100 backstroke (1:00.25).

Sophomore Jordan Prokopec is 10th in the boys 500 freestyle (5:01.50).

Senior Hunter Clemens, sophomore Marissa Anderton, freshman Amanda Graves and junior Izzy Toocheck also will be in the lineup.

“We are preparing to have a great championship meet,” Warriors boys and girls coach Dave Babik said. “I am excited to see just how fast (every one goes).”

Sophomore Paige Kalik scored 440.15 and advanced to the state meet by finishing fifth Saturday at the WPIAL Class AAA diving championships.

On the boys' side, Logan Sherwin finished sixth at the WPIAL diving championships with an 11-dive score of 406.55, and teammate Nate Paszek was seventh (405.8). The top five advanced to the state finals.

Freshman Victoria Woodley and junior Rose Mizak also qualified.

The Warriors girls squad went 12-0 in dual meets and finished atop Section 1-AAA. The boys (11-1) were second in the section.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.