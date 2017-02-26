Small Latrobe contingent eyes big impact at WPIAL swimming championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Latrobe boys and girls swimming teams will be low on manpower at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet Thursday and Friday at Pitt.

Only one boy and three girls qualified individually.

Coach Grey Arrigonie's team consisted of just 18 members — eight boys and 10 girls.

Sophomore Carrie Lenz and junior Rylee Jackson lead the girls.

Lenz (1 minute, 6.30 seconds) and Jackson (24.95) are ninth seeds in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle, respectively.

Lenz (2:18.05) also will compete in the 200 individual medley and Jackson (54.88) in the 100 freestyle.

Lenz, a transfer from Ligonier Valley, was 2016 PIAA District 6 Class AA champion in the 100 breaststroke.

“I am very excited to compete in my first WPIALs,” she said. “(There will be) more competition than I had last year.”

Sophomore Kiley Myers (1:01.31) will compete in the 100 butterfly.

The 400 freestyle (3:50.02), 200 freestyle (1:44.02) and 200 medley (1:53.43) relays are seeded as well. Filling them out will be junior Gloria Hickey, sophomore Joyce Yin and senior Nellie Cline.

The Wildcats were 9-4 in the regular season, with two of the losses coming in Section 1-AAA.

Jackson said the Wildcats were impressive against some larger teams.

Freshman Corbin Makar (1:04.63) will compete in the 100 breaststroke for the boys (4-9), who went winless in the section.

The 200 medley relay team of Makar, freshman Brendan Bugula, sophomore David Marinchak and freshman Daniel Marinchak (1:45.34) also qualified.

“We have been working hard and preparing for the WPIAL championships throughout the season,” David Marinchak said. “I am not expecting us to place highly, but I am expecting to see some personal bests.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.