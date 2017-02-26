Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Small Latrobe contingent eyes big impact at WPIAL swimming championships

Karen Kadilak | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s WPIAL swim qualifiers, from left, David Marinchak, Rylee Jackson, Carrie Lenz, Kiley Myers, Joyce Yin, Corbin Makar, Brendan Bugala, Daniel Marinchak at Greater Latrobe Senior High School in Latrobe, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017. Nellie Cline, not pictured, also qualified,.

Updated 4 minutes ago

The Latrobe boys and girls swimming teams will be low on manpower at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet Thursday and Friday at Pitt.

Only one boy and three girls qualified individually.

Coach Grey Arrigonie's team consisted of just 18 members — eight boys and 10 girls.

Sophomore Carrie Lenz and junior Rylee Jackson lead the girls.

Lenz (1 minute, 6.30 seconds) and Jackson (24.95) are ninth seeds in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle, respectively.

Lenz (2:18.05) also will compete in the 200 individual medley and Jackson (54.88) in the 100 freestyle.

Lenz, a transfer from Ligonier Valley, was 2016 PIAA District 6 Class AA champion in the 100 breaststroke.

“I am very excited to compete in my first WPIALs,” she said. “(There will be) more competition than I had last year.”

Sophomore Kiley Myers (1:01.31) will compete in the 100 butterfly.

The 400 freestyle (3:50.02), 200 freestyle (1:44.02) and 200 medley (1:53.43) relays are seeded as well. Filling them out will be junior Gloria Hickey, sophomore Joyce Yin and senior Nellie Cline.

The Wildcats were 9-4 in the regular season, with two of the losses coming in Section 1-AAA.

Jackson said the Wildcats were impressive against some larger teams.

Freshman Corbin Makar (1:04.63) will compete in the 100 breaststroke for the boys (4-9), who went winless in the section.

The 200 medley relay team of Makar, freshman Brendan Bugula, sophomore David Marinchak and freshman Daniel Marinchak (1:45.34) also qualified.

“We have been working hard and preparing for the WPIAL championships throughout the season,” David Marinchak said. “I am not expecting us to place highly, but I am expecting to see some personal bests.”

The boys (4-9) were winless in the section.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.