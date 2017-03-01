Springdale's Kondrit eyes more gold at future home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kevin Kondrit will compete at Pitt's Trees Pool for the final time as a high school swimmer Thursday and Friday at the WPIAL Class AA championships.

But the Springdale senior won't be saying goodbye to the home of the Panthers swim team.

The defending WPIAL AA champion in the 200 freestyle will call Trees Pool home in college. Kondrit recently gave a verbal commitment to swim at Pitt, and he makes his decision final during the next signing period in April.

“There's even more excitement knowing I will be swimming in the pool where I will continue my college career,” said Kondrit, who practices at Fox Chapel with his Fox Chapel Killer Whales club teammates.

“I've had success at Trees Pool, and I hope to continue that in the future. There will be a lot of Pitt people watching, including coaches and current team members. I want to show them why I am worthy to be on the team.”

Kondrit is the No. 1 seed in the 200 and 500 freestyles. He will be featured in the AA sessions that begin at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The AAA competition begins at 10 a.m. both days.

“WPIALs is such a great atmosphere,” Kondrit said. “When you are on the blocks and glance over at the crowd, you get that energy. There is that pressure regardless of what seed you are or what success you had in the past. It's always a great meet to push yourself. Anything can happen.”

The 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 butterfly and 200 free relay for AAA and AA will be Thursday, with the 100 free, 500 free, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay set for Friday.

The top three finishers in each event for AAA and the top four for AA automatically qualify for states March 14-17 at Bucknell. A number of additional state qualifiers, based on times posted, will be selected by the WPIAL to compete at states.

Last year, Kondrit captured the WPIAL title in the 200 free and followed that up with a third-place finish in the 100 free. At states, he placed fourth in the 200 and eighth in the 100 free.

He is a four-time WPIAL medalist having placed sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free as a sophomore.

Kondrit made the jump from the 100 to the 500 for this year's WPIAL championships.

“The harder I've trained, the more I've noticed I am better at longer distances,” he said. “Coaches feel I can be more successful swimming the 500. It comes down to where I can be more successful with endurance.”

Kondrit is seeded eight seconds ahead of his nearest competitor in the 500 (4 minutes, 51.87 seconds).

“It's nice to see that I've put in the hard work in the season to be in this position (for the 200 and 500). Now, I have to protect that position,” he said. “I know a lot of my competition will have their bests swims of the season.”

This also will be the final WPIAL appearance for Highlands senior Bailey Bonnett. The Kentucky recruit is the top seed in the AA girls 200 IM (2:07.67) and 100 breast (1:04.52).

Bonnett is hoping to add to her championship haul from the past three seasons. She is a six-time WPIAL and two-time PIAA champion.

She made the switch this season from the 500, where she won both of her state titles, to the 100 breast.

Kondrit's senior teammate at Springdale, Collin Hurley, checks in as the No. 2 seed in the AA boys 200 IM and is the third seed in the 100 breast.

Deer Lakes freshman Adam Morrison will be among those hoping to overtake Kondrit in the 500 free. Morrison is seeded fourth in the event.

In Class AAA, Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller hopes to have a breakout WPIAL performance. She is the fourth seed in the girls 200 IM and the eighth seed in the 100 breast, and sophomore teammate Meredith Pepka is seeded fifth in the girls 50 free.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.