Highlands' Bonnett wins 7th WPIAL individual gold medal

Highlands senior Bailey Bonnett is one win away from a WPIAL career individual sweep.

On Day 1 of the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships Thursday at Pitt's Trees Pool, Bonnett secured her seventh WPIAL individual crown with a win in girls 200 IM.

Bonnett joined a select few with four WPIAL titles in the same event. She picked up the win in a time of 2 minutes, 1.09 seconds, more than seven seconds ahead of the field, including runner-up Lindsey Grune, a junior from Shady Side Academy.

“I'm a little disappointed I didn't get my best time (WPIAL record 2:00.57 last year), but I am still happy I was close to it,” Bonnett said.

The Kentucky recruit will swim the 100 breaststroke Friday, and she is the No. 1 seed by two seconds. She captured her three previous second-day WPIAL titles in the 500 free.

“My breaststroke is my best stroke, so I decided to switch it up this year,” Bonnett said. “The breaststroke also was what I got my (Olympic) trial time in, so I just have felt stronger in it recently.”

Springdale senior Kevin Kondrit recorded the area's first WPIAL title on Day 1 as he defended his 2016 championship in the 200 freestyle.

He swam to a winning time of 1:41.35, more than five seconds faster than his seed time and about four seconds better than the runner-up, Mars sophomore Andrew Pierre.

“I definitely felt the competition the first 100; we were all out pretty much close together,” Kondrit said. “That really helped me push harder in the back half and separate myself from everyone else.”

Kondrit will go for his second WPIAL title this year and third overall Friday as he swims the 500 free. He is seeded first in the event by eight seconds.

His Dynamos senior teammate Collin Hurley held his seed, placing third in the 200 IM (1:58.21), more than a six-second improvement from his seed time.

Hurley's third-place finish also automatically qualified him for the state championships, set for March 14-17 at Bucknell University. The top four in each event in the AA meet and the top three in AAA earn automatic berths.

Others who garnered top WPIAL places and times are in the mix to be selected by the PIAA this weekend to also participate at the state championships.

Deer Lakes freshman Renee Robson made the most of her first individual race at WPIALs as she earned a trip to states with a fourth-place result in the girls 50 free (24.64 seconds).

“I was pretty nervous on the block and even in the water, but when it was over, it was such a great feeling,” Robson said. “It was incredible because I thought I was in last place.”

The Highlands girls 200 free relay quartet of Bailey Bonnett, senior Jocelyn Gillette and freshmen Rachel Blackburn and Breea Bonnett came in seeded fourth. They maintained that position and punched their tickets to states with a fourth-place finish in a time of 1:41.77.

“It was such a relief and a great feeling because of how hard we worked and how fast we knew we could swim,” Gillette said.

The same four came together earlier in the meet to take fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:53.47). They were only 40 one-hundredths of a second from fourth.

Joining Kondrit on the medals stand in the boys 200 free was Deer Lakes freshman Adam Morrison, who made his individual WPIAL debut and placed seventh in 1:48.81.

Springdale's boys 200 medley relay of Kondrit, Hurley, freshman Matthew Stover and senior Matt Kern finished eighth (1:44.99).

Springdale sophomore Rachel Halapchuk swam to eighth in the girls 100 butterfly (1:01.75), and Highlands senior Benjamin Blackburn did the same in the boys 200 IM (2:04.81).

In AAA, Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller earned a medal in her first WPIAL individual event.

She raced to a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM in 2:08.11, about a half second faster than her seed time. The leader of the pack in the event, Butler freshman Laura Goettler, set a WPIAL record with a 2:01.78.

“I felt I swam a pretty good race,” Miller said. “I had been fighting sickness for a while, so to get healthier and perform like that was a pretty good feeling.”

