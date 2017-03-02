Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Highlands' Bonnett wins 7th WPIAL individual gold medal
Michael Love | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
First-place finisher Bailey Bonnett of Highlands swims the breaststroke leg of the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Highlands' Rachel Blackburn swims the girls 200-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Breea Bonnett of Highlands swims the butterfly leg of the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Springdale's Marisa Stover swims the girls 200-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Collin Hurley of Springdale swims the breaststroke leg of the boys 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Benjamin Blackburn of Highlands swims the breasttroke leg of the boys 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
First-place finisher Bailey Bonnett of Highlands swims the backstroke leg of the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Benjamin Blackburn of Highlands swims the backstroke leg of the boys 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
First-place finisher Kevin Kondrit of Springdale swims in the boys 200-yard freestyle event during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Collin Hurley of Springdale swims the backstroke leg of the boys 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Ally Spohn swims the breaststroke leg of the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
First-place finisher Bailey Bonnett (left) of Highlands is congratulated by third-place finisher Brooke Carmazzi of Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic following the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Winner John Wilson of Knoch is congratulated by third-place finisher Collin Hurley of Springdale following the boys 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Burrell's Ally Spohn swims the backstroke leg of the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Adam Morrison swims the boys 200-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Breea Bonnett of Highlands swims the backstroke leg of the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Brenden Brzozowski swims the breaststroke in the boys 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Naomee Miller swims the breaststroke in the girls 200-yard medley relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Naomee Miller swims the breaststroke in the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Meredith Pepka swims the girls 100-yard butterfly during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Meredith Pepka swims the butterfly in the girls 200-yard medley relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Brenden Brzozowski swims the backstroke in the boys 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Shaler's Joey Pasikowski swims the backstroke in the boys 200-yard medley relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Brenden Brzozowski swims the boys 100-yard butterfly during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Naomee Miller swims the backstroke in the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.

Updated 1 hour ago

Highlands senior Bailey Bonnett is one win away from a WPIAL career individual sweep.

On Day 1 of the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships Thursday at Pitt's Trees Pool, Bonnett secured her seventh WPIAL individual crown with a win in girls 200 IM.

Bonnett joined a select few with four WPIAL titles in the same event. She picked up the win in a time of 2 minutes, 1.09 seconds, more than seven seconds ahead of the field, including runner-up Lindsey Grune, a junior from Shady Side Academy.

“I'm a little disappointed I didn't get my best time (WPIAL record 2:00.57 last year), but I am still happy I was close to it,” Bonnett said.

The Kentucky recruit will swim the 100 breaststroke Friday, and she is the No. 1 seed by two seconds. She captured her three previous second-day WPIAL titles in the 500 free.

“My breaststroke is my best stroke, so I decided to switch it up this year,” Bonnett said. “The breaststroke also was what I got my (Olympic) trial time in, so I just have felt stronger in it recently.”

Springdale senior Kevin Kondrit recorded the area's first WPIAL title on Day 1 as he defended his 2016 championship in the 200 freestyle.

He swam to a winning time of 1:41.35, more than five seconds faster than his seed time and about four seconds better than the runner-up, Mars sophomore Andrew Pierre.

“I definitely felt the competition the first 100; we were all out pretty much close together,” Kondrit said. “That really helped me push harder in the back half and separate myself from everyone else.”

Kondrit will go for his second WPIAL title this year and third overall Friday as he swims the 500 free. He is seeded first in the event by eight seconds.

His Dynamos senior teammate Collin Hurley held his seed, placing third in the 200 IM (1:58.21), more than a six-second improvement from his seed time.

Hurley's third-place finish also automatically qualified him for the state championships, set for March 14-17 at Bucknell University. The top four in each event in the AA meet and the top three in AAA earn automatic berths.

Others who garnered top WPIAL places and times are in the mix to be selected by the PIAA this weekend to also participate at the state championships.

Deer Lakes freshman Renee Robson made the most of her first individual race at WPIALs as she earned a trip to states with a fourth-place result in the girls 50 free (24.64 seconds).

“I was pretty nervous on the block and even in the water, but when it was over, it was such a great feeling,” Robson said. “It was incredible because I thought I was in last place.”

The Highlands girls 200 free relay quartet of Bailey Bonnett, senior Jocelyn Gillette and freshmen Rachel Blackburn and Breea Bonnett came in seeded fourth. They maintained that position and punched their tickets to states with a fourth-place finish in a time of 1:41.77.

“It was such a relief and a great feeling because of how hard we worked and how fast we knew we could swim,” Gillette said.

The same four came together earlier in the meet to take fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:53.47). They were only 40 one-hundredths of a second from fourth.

Joining Kondrit on the medals stand in the boys 200 free was Deer Lakes freshman Adam Morrison, who made his individual WPIAL debut and placed seventh in 1:48.81.

Springdale's boys 200 medley relay of Kondrit, Hurley, freshman Matthew Stover and senior Matt Kern finished eighth (1:44.99).

Springdale sophomore Rachel Halapchuk swam to eighth in the girls 100 butterfly (1:01.75), and Highlands senior Benjamin Blackburn did the same in the boys 200 IM (2:04.81).

In AAA, Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller earned a medal in her first WPIAL individual event.

She raced to a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM in 2:08.11, about a half second faster than her seed time. The leader of the pack in the event, Butler freshman Laura Goettler, set a WPIAL record with a 2:01.78.

“I felt I swam a pretty good race,” Miller said. “I had been fighting sickness for a while, so to get healthier and perform like that was a pretty good feeling.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.