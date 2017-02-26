Fox Chapel, SSA sending numerous qualifiers to WPIAL championships
Updated 29 minutes ago
The WPIAL swimming championships will be Thursday and Friday at Pitt's Trees Hall, and the Fox Chapel and Shady Side Academy teams will be well-represented.
Girls qualifiers for SSA are Ashley Azzarello (100 fly, 100 back, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay); Meredith Cummings (100 fly, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay); Heather Grune (200 IM, 100 breast, 200 free relay, 400 free relay); Lindsey Grune (200 IM, 100 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay); Jeanne Lauer (200 IM, 100 back, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay); Marie Kim (100 back); and Maya Groff (200 IM, 100 breast, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay).
Boys qualifiers for SSA are Zac Coughlin (200 free, 500 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay); Ethan Forgas (100 fly, 100 back, 400 free relay); Gannon Leech (50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay); William Lu (200 IM, 100 breast, 200 free relay, 400 free relay); Sevryn Napora (50 free, 100 breast, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay); Adrian Beckford (50 free, 100 free, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay); Will Engel (100 fly, 200 medley relay); and Nick Lauer (200 free, 500 free, 400 free relay).
“We're very excited,” SSA coach John Landreth said. “I think we're peaking at the right time as we've done in the past. Our times have continued to improve, and we're looking forward to some medal-winning performances.”
Fox Chapel girls qualifiers are the 200 medley relay team of Grace Gackenbach, Joslyn Filo, Jaclyn Filo and Maria Luciana; Maia Pauley (200 free); Megan Wiese (200 free); Jaclyn Filo (200 IM, 100 back); Joslyn Filo (50 free, 100 free); Dixon Veltri (diving); Kate Eames (diving); Maia Pauley (500 free), Annika Urban (500 free); Megan Wiese (500 free); the 200 free relay team of Angeline Uku, Luciana, Molly Wiese and Joslyn Filo; Gackenbach (100 back); and the 400 free relay team of Gackenbach, Megan Wiese, Pauley and Luciana.
Boys qualifiers are the 200 medley relay team of Jonah Cagley, Bohan Yao, Nathaniel Roe and Colin Hackwelder; Yao (500 free, 100 breast); Cagley (diving); Magnus Loeffler (diving); Nathaniel Haitema (diving); Roe (100 free); Hackwelder (500 free); the 200 free relay team of Cagley, Tristan McClelland, Roe and Yao; and the 400 free relay team of Roe, Brandon Brewster, McClelland and Hackwelder.
Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.