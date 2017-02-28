Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Derry's Jellison eyes WPIAL medal and more

Karen Kadilak | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
Submitted
Derry's Danielle Jellison was fifth in the WPIAL in the 100-yard butterfly in 2016 and third in 2015.
Submitted
Derry's Danielle Jellison was fifth in the WPIAL in the 100-yard butterfly in 2016 and third in 2015.
Submitted
Derry's Danielle Jellison was fifth in the WPIAL in the 100-yard butterfly in 2016 and third in 2015.

Updated 2 hours ago

Derry senior Danielle Jellison likely will end up on the awards stand at the WPIAL Class AA girls swimming championship Thursday and Friday at Pitt.

But that is not the only one she hopes to scale.

She also wants a medal at the PIAA championship March 15-16 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

“My individual goals for WPIALs (are) to place in the top four and make it to states in both my individual events,” she said. “I hope if I make it to states, I place in the top 16.

“My ultimate goal is the top eight in the 100 fly.”

Jellison was fifth in the WPIAL in the 100-yard butterfly in 2016 and third in 2015. She was a PIAA consolation finalist both seasons.

Jellison said she feels better with her college decision out of the way.

She committed to the Clarion women's team for the 2017-18 season in the fall.

“It has taken a lot of stress off my plate and allows me to relax and enjoy my swimming,” she said.

Derry coach Jeff Kelly said Jellison is a complete swimmer capable of going any distance.

Besides the 100 butterfly, she was seventh in the WPIAL in the 500 freestyle in 2016 and third in the 200 freestyle in 2015.

Jellison looks forward to showing off her versatility in the 400 individual medley in college.

Clarion interim coach Brehan Heebner said Jellison will have an immediate impact.

“I knew just from a few conversations that she will definitely fit the mold of what we are looking for,” Heebner said. “She fit right in and I knew this was a place she could excel at academically and athletically.”

Jellison plans to study nursing.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.