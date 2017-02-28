Derry's Jellison eyes WPIAL medal and more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry senior Danielle Jellison likely will end up on the awards stand at the WPIAL Class AA girls swimming championship Thursday and Friday at Pitt.

But that is not the only one she hopes to scale.

She also wants a medal at the PIAA championship March 15-16 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

“My individual goals for WPIALs (are) to place in the top four and make it to states in both my individual events,” she said. “I hope if I make it to states, I place in the top 16.

“My ultimate goal is the top eight in the 100 fly.”

Jellison was fifth in the WPIAL in the 100-yard butterfly in 2016 and third in 2015. She was a PIAA consolation finalist both seasons.

Jellison said she feels better with her college decision out of the way.

She committed to the Clarion women's team for the 2017-18 season in the fall.

“It has taken a lot of stress off my plate and allows me to relax and enjoy my swimming,” she said.

Derry coach Jeff Kelly said Jellison is a complete swimmer capable of going any distance.

Besides the 100 butterfly, she was seventh in the WPIAL in the 500 freestyle in 2016 and third in the 200 freestyle in 2015.

Jellison looks forward to showing off her versatility in the 400 individual medley in college.

Clarion interim coach Brehan Heebner said Jellison will have an immediate impact.

“I knew just from a few conversations that she will definitely fit the mold of what we are looking for,” Heebner said. “She fit right in and I knew this was a place she could excel at academically and athletically.”

Jellison plans to study nursing.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.