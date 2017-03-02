Derry's Baum set's WPIAL record in butterfly

Each of the top-three finishers in the 100-yard butterfly event at Thursday's WPIAL Class AA swimming championship meet was fast enough to better Brad Kolesar's 2014 record of 50.82 seconds, but only one earned first place and will have his name next to the new record.

Derry's Zach Baum turned in a scorching time of 50.29 seconds to edge Obama Academh's Sead Niksic (50.52) and Laurel Highlands' Brandon Thomas (50.80). The senior grabbed second place at last year's event, and tweaked his approach just slightly in order to earn first this year at Pitt's Trees Pool.

“I just wanted to focus on getting as much oxygen as I can without going too slow while I'm getting that breath,” Baum said. “I worked hard, and I envisioned this race before I did it. I knew it was basically going to come down to who was under water the most because that's how butterfly is. I knew all three of us were going to be pretty close to the WPIAL record, and all three of us broke it, so that's awesome.”

Baum's record-breaking time helped Derry's boys finish Day 1 of the competition in seventh place. Laurel Highlands leads the boys group with a score of 136.

Also in the Class AA meet, Mt. Pleasant's Cole Dombrosky finished sixth in the 200 free in 1:48.31.

In the girls competition, Mt. Pleasant freshman Heather Gardner took second in the 50 freestyle. Her time of 24.18 seconds trailed only Ellwood City's Taylor Petrak (23.43).

“I was very nervous as the fourth seed coming in to the event, and since this is my first year I was even nervous-er. Going up against these girls that are 12th-graders and they're so much taller then me was nerve-wracking,” Gardner said. “But once I got in, I just wanted to swim as fast as I could and I focused on nailing the turn, and I did. I was just so happy when I came up and saw that I got second place. I couldn't believe it.”

The Derry girls are sixth in the standings with 37 points, and were buoyed by impressive performances from Danielle Jellison, who took second in the 100 fly (58.76 seconds) and the 200 freestyle relay team's third-place finish.

Indiana leads the girls competition with a score of 57.

In Class AAA, the Hempfield boys shot out to a fast start and set the tone for the two-day event by earning a pair of top-five finishes in the relay events, scoring a total of 152 that puts them in second behind North Allegheny.

Spartans senior Zack Rulli played an instrumental role in his team's success, finishing fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:40.27) and second in the 100 butterfly (50.18), just one-tenth of a second behind first-place finisher Kimani Gregory (50.17) of Penn Hills. Rulli also helped the 200 medley relay take second (1:34.51).

“It's a long day and it does tire you out, but I'm just so happy to be here competing against all of these amazing swimmers,” Rulli said. “The relay really energized me though; it definitely gets me pumped being around my teammates. The medley relay is a really fun race to start the day off with.”

In the 200 freestyle relay, Hempfield's team of Gavin Mayo, Alex Hervol, Adam Toth and Cole Stinebiser grabbed fourth.

Mayo also placed fifth in the 50 freestyle. Stinebiser placed third and Zane Wilson was fourth in the 200 IM.

On the girls side, it was Franklin Regional that asserted itself as a team to be reckoned with its score of 89, good for fourth place. North Allegheny leads the way with 221.

FR senior Morgan Birdy took fourth place in two events — the 100 butterfly and the 200 medley relay, as well as a sixth-place mark in the 200 free relay, which she anchored.

“This was my first year doing the medley relay, so I was really excited. I ended up scoring a 25.4 on the relay, which was my best split,” Birdy said. “That really gave me a lot of confidence going into the rest of my events.”

Latrobe's Rylee Jackson put together an impressive performance in the 50 freestyle, finishing third in 24.11. Gateway freshman Olivia Livingston won the event, and set a new WPIAL record at 22.83 seconds.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.