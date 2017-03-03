Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Franklin Regional girls finish 4th at WPIAL meet

Kevin Lohman | Friday, March 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional celebrates their third-place finish in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Emily Smith swims girls 500-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Marjorie Myers swims the girls 500-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Laura DiNunzio swims the girls 500-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Derry's Danielle Jellison swims the third leg of the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Mount Pleasant's Emily Bednar swims the second leg of the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Derry's Zach Baum swims to a third-place finish in the boys 100-yard breaststroke during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Mount Pleasant's Heather Gardner swims ot a second-place finish in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Mount Pleasant's Molly Hunter swims the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Mikayla Bisignani swims the girls 100-yard backstroke during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Cole Stinebiser swims the boys 100-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's William Crites swims the boys 500-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Mount Pleasant's Cole Dombrosky swims the boys 500-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Derry's Caleb Rullo swims the boys 100-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Alex Hervol swims the third leg of the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Derry's Allison Brownlee swims the girls 100-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.

On the heels of an exciting third-place finish in the final event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Franklin Regional girls closed out the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships in style Friday to finish fourth in the team standings.

The Panthers received a clutch performance from their final relay group that included Abigail Ramey, Michelle Lopes, Shannen Cloherty and Morgan Birdy, which turned in a time of 3 minutes, 32.17 seconds.

For Birdy, it was another successful event in which she qualified for the PIAA championships after the senior took fourth in the 100 fly and the 200 medley relay Thursday at Pitt's Trees Pool.

“Coming into the meet for the 400 free relay, we were seeded fourth. We looked at the seed, and we were thinking that we really had a shot at getting into the top three, so that's what we really focused on,” Birdy said. “Getting fourth place as a team, I think that might be our best finish since my freshman year here. For a smaller school that might not be known as a top-3 program in our class, we're really, really happy with it.”

North Allegheny won the Class AAA girls competition with a score of 342, while Mt. Lebanon took second and Upper St. Clair finished third. The Penn-Trafford girls took seventh with a 106.

In the boys competition, Hempfield finished in a tie for third in the team standings, scoring 210 to pull even with Upper St. Clair.

Senior Zane Wilson played a key role by taking fourth in the 100 backstroke (50.80) and leading the charge for the 400 freestyle relay that finished second in 3:07.51.

“I did about as well as I expected out there. I expected it to be a high-energy event and it was just a whole lot of fun to hear my teammates yelling at me when I was coming around the turns,” Wilson said. “There's no meet like this one.”

North Allegheny won its sixth straight boys title with 433 points.

In Class AA, the Derry girls team continued a strong push in the standings, earning three top-five finishes to claim fourth place.

Allison Brownlee placed fourth in the 100 freestyle (52.78) and as part of the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.87).

“Getting our relay to states is amazing,” said Brownlee, who qualified for states in four events. “It's a lot more fun when you get to take a bunch of people to states, and I can't wait to be a part of the atmosphere there; it's so great.”

Danielle Jellison finished fifth in the 500 freestyle for the Trojans, recording a time of 5:14.42.

Mt. Pleasant's Heather Gardner followed up her successful first day of WPIAL competition with a second-place finish in the 100 breastroke (1:06.74).

Shady Side Academy won its third straight Class AA girls title.

On the boys side, Derry senior Zach Baum took third in a closely-contested 100 breastroke (59.66). The Trojans placed eighth in the boys standings.

Yough's Noah Gebaldo won a swim-off against Cole Dorobish of Geibel after the pair finished in a tie in the 100 breastroke. Gebaldo's victory in the sudden death one-on-one race earned him a spot at the PIAA meet.

Quaker Valley won the Class AA boys title for the third straight season.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

