Swimming

Shaler swimmers set 3 school records

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Shaler's Eddie Sheets swims the anchor leg of the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Shaler's Jack Wiemann swims the third leg of the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Shaler's Jack Wiemann swims the breaststroke in the boys 200-yard medley relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Shaler's Joe Pasikowski swims the boys 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Shaler's Joey Pasikowski swims the backstroke in the boys 200-yard medley relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.

Emily Schaefer couldn't have imagined her first season competing for the Shaler swim team going much better. In and out of the pool, the senior enjoyed her time with the Titans.

Schaefer decided to give high school competitions a try after focusing on club for the last three years.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Schaefer, who will swim at Allegheny next year. “I've been going to school with these kids for 12 years, and I hardly knew them. Now, they are of my best friends.”

Schaefer, who set a program record by hitting the district qualifying standard in all 11 events, helped Shaler break three school records during the WPIAL Class AAA championships last week at Trees Pool. She was part of the medley relay — with Jenna Stanton, Abby Banze and Claire Baha — that set a top mark. Schaefer also set records in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Stanton, a freshman, didn't let all the excitement around WPIALs rattle her.

“I think you have to take it all in and push yourself to go fast,” Stanton said. “I wasn't nervous. I was excited.”

The Titans set another record in the 200 free relay, which consisted of Stanton, Baha, Sara Magoun and Olivia Dibon.

Overall, between Shaler's boys and girls teams, they broke six records this season.

“I think for the group we have, it's always David-vs.-Goliath for us,” Titans coach Keith Simmons said. “For 23 total swimmers, they did a fantastic job. Taking down 14 kids at WPIALs and having 11 of them place was the best WPIAL team I've had since 2006.”

Stanton finished the season 0.55 seconds off the school record in the 100 back.

“I would like to get the individual cut in the 100 back and keep the push for states,” Stanton said. “I need to work on my technique and I can get it.”

Wrestling

Shaler will send two wrestlers to the PIAA Class AAA tournament. Ryan Sullivan, a 106-pound sophomore, reached the finals at WPIALs last Saturday before losing to Norwin's Kurtis Phipps, 3-1, in overtime.

Senior Ron D'Amico, who was the top seed at 220, was upset in the semifinals by Belle Vernon's Billy Korber. D'Amico wrestled back and finished third by beating Upper St. Clair's Jacob Slinger, 7-3.

The Titans finished ninth in the WPIAL with 58 points.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

