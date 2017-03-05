Pine-Richland's Schonbachler wins WPIAL swim title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beyond the basketball court, Pine-Richland athletes shined at championship events last week, starting with senior swimmer Ryan Schonbachler, who won a gold medal in the WPIAL Class AAA 500-yard freestyle by posting a time of 4 minutes, 32.67 seconds.

“The 500, to me, is very strategic. I like to keep it consistent and then I try to bring it home at the end,” Schonbachler said. “Actually, up until the last 50 yards, we were all right next to each other. I tried keeping that pace until the last lap. Then, once we hit the wall, I knew I could just leave it all out there for the finish.”

The Pitt commit also finished seventh in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:42.70.

Sophomore Brian Phipps also performed well at the swimming championships, earning 15th in the 200 IM (2:01.98) and 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.43). Teammate Alex Steger, a senior, took 12th in the 100 butterfly (53.11) and 19th in the 100 freestyle (48.54).

On the girls side, Ryan's sister, Alyssa Schonbachler, claimed 14th place in the 100 butterfly (59.35). The freshman also took 19th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.85), and sophomore Kira Schwacha earned an 18th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

Meanwhile, on the wrestling mat, Pine-Richland senior Hunter Baxter made his presence felt at the WPIAL Class AAA individual championships at Canon-McMillan by powering through his 132-pound weight class bracket en route to a silver medal.

The Maryland commit pinned Mt. Lebanon's Jackson Gray, earned a decision over Shaler's Garrett Reinsfelder, 1-0, and then outlasted Penn-Trafford's Job Chishko, 3-2, in the semifinals before losing to Waynesburg's Caleb Morris in the finals.

Fellow Rams wrestlers Nate Lukez, Alex Salas, Ben Salas, Garrett Burnham, Nick Geyer and Brendan Scheller also participated in the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championship.

Every Pine-Richland wrestler who participated in the event won at least one match. Baxter was the only participant to place in the top four to qualify for this week's PIAA tournament in Hershey.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.