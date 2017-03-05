Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Lindquist posts personal bests at WPIALs

Devon Moore | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

If Jack Lindquist can improve his sprint strokes over the course of the offseason, he might find himself visiting Hershey next season.

Despite missing out on the PIAA swimming championships, the junior who has been qualifying for multiple short-yard events since his freshman year thinks he improved this year.

“I do think I got better,” said Lindquist, who posted personal best times at the WPIAL championships last week in the 100 butterfly (54.11) and 100 freestyle (49.76). “But I feel I could have done better at WPIALs, personally. Just with that being said, I'm going into next season, work harder in and out of the pool and focus more on what I need to do.”

After competing in the 200 IM at WPIALs last year (where he also competed in the 100 freestyle), Lindquist made the transition to short-distance butterfly.

“I'm more of a sprinter,” he said. “Anything more than 100 is pretty long for me. I don't really have a ton of endurance like some of my teammates, I just like doing the sprint ones and going all out.”

First-year coach Morgan Zweygardt, who had the opportunity to coach Lindquist on the Hampton Dolphins Club team before the season, was impressed from the beginning.

“Jack really helped welcome me into the Hampton atmosphere,” she said. “(In WPIALs) he'd never gone under 50 in the 100 free and he did 49.7, so that's a big threshold to break. On the 100 fly his personal best was 57.5 and he did 54.1; he's just improved and always wants to do better. He's just really fun to coach in that way; he always wants to learn and is willing to try different things.”

Lindquist started swimming in fourth grade, and never left the pool once he started to excel. In middle school, he impressed upon former Hampton coach Mike Seiferth with his speed and tenacity in the sprint races.

“I got some really good times there,” he said. “Mike was at that meet and he wasn't coaching me at that point, but he was able to see a few of my races and it was kind of cool having the high school coach there at the time.”

In the offseason, Lindquist, who plans to swim in college, will continue to focus on the butterfly.

“I enjoy doing butterfly,” he said. “The training is rough, but swimming in it is fun.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

