Hampton's White, Flanagan reach PIAA meet

If the focus for Hampton swimming this year was placing and awards, the year might not have lived up to expectations. But it wasn't.

With an emphasis on individual improvement, particularly on the boys' team, which made the leap from Class AA to AAA, the year was a rousing success for first-year coach Morgan Zweygardt.

“Especially in triple-A with how good everyone is, you have to look at the personal drops and achievements because they all did best times (at the WPIAL championships),” Zweygardt said. “That's what I look for, to see how they are doing personally.”

There was still a handful of state qualifiers to go around on the girls' side. Senior Claire Flanagan finished third in her signature event, the 100 backstroke, and will head to Hershey next week, along with Adrienne White, who captured second place in the diving championships.

White, who finished as runner-up at WPIALs last year, may have been the odds-on favorite had rival Mars not moved up to Class AAA this year. But such was the case, and two-time defending Class AA champion and district record holder Taylor Hockenberry bested White for the gold, 505.90-467.55.

“She dives year-round with Taylor at Pitt, and they are actually good friends,” Zweygardt said. “That's what's great about the diving community, the really good ones all know each other because outside of high school they all practice together when it's not in season.”

Flanagan also joined the 400 freestyle relay team that set a Hampton record by nearly two seconds (3:36.22) and finished seventh overall. Other members of the team were sophomores Lia Appel and Morgan Stormer, and freshman Rosie Oh.

“They are all underclassmen so it's exciting I get two more years with three of them,” Zweygardt said. “I know we're going to have kids returning and coming up (from middle school) that are really going to help.”

The girls, who finished the regular season 8-4 and 4-3 in the section, finished 12th overall at WPIALs, outmatching teams they had lost to earlier in the season such as Fox Chapel and North Hills.

Though the boys, who finished 6-6 overall and 3-4 in section, had no state qualifiers, there was still plenty to be excited about for a team that featured all underclassmen in the individual events with the exception of senior Alex Appel in the 200 IM. Zweygardt couldn't help but notice some of the times they posted would have qualified had the team stayed down in double-A.

“They all did best times so, I had to talk to them about it. … The relays would have made it, and I think (junior Jack Lindquist) would have made it in the 100 free and the 100 fly. I just had to talk to them about, this is where we are now, we know what the competition looks like. None of them are seniors, so next year they will have an idea of what they are going to be racing against.”

The step up in competition could fuel some young talent that impressed over the weekend, including freshmen Drew Scheib in the 100 freestyle and Matthew Belch in the 500 freestyle.

Belch dropped 22 seconds off his time from the beginning of the season, from 5:30 to 5:08, while Scheib looks to have a bright future in the 100 free.

“I'm really excited that they are just freshmen and got to experience their first WPIALs,” Zweygardt said. “I think there were nerves involved. Drew was the only freshman in the 100 freestyle. It's going to be fun the next three years to watch him grow.”

