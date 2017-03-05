Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Shady Side Academy girls capture 3rd straight WPIAL swimming title

Marty Stewart | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Ashley Azzarello competes in the girls 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Zac Coughlin competes in the boys 500 freestyle during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Nick Lauer competes in the boys 500 freestyle during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Ashley Azzarello swims to a win in the girls 100-yard backstroke during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.

The Shady Side Academy girls swimming team claimed their third straight WPIAL Class AA championship at Pitt's Trees Hall on Friday.

The Indians finished with 272 points to easily outdistance second-place Indiana by 47.

“The girls went out in grand style,” SSA coach John Landreth said. “The boys did well, also. They finished in fifth place with 133 points. Overall, we set a WPIAL record, two SSA team records, had one individual champion, two relay champions, 18 top-eight medal winners and eight top-16 place-winners.”

On the first day of competition last Thursday, the girls 200 medley relay team of Jeanne Lauer, Maya Groff, Ashley Azzarello and Lindsey Grune took first place and set a WPIAL record (1:48.02).

The boys relay team of Zac Coughlin, Sevryn Napora, Will Engel and Adrian Beckford finished sixth.

Coughlin finished eighth in the 200 free, Nick Lauer came in at 11th in the 200 free, William Lu finished 16th in the 200 IM.

Beckford and Gannon Leech finished 13th and 16th, respectively, in the 50 free with Napora finishing 23rd.

Ethan Forgas finished 17th in the 100 butterfly and Engel was 20th.

The 200 free relay team of Napora, Leech, Lu and Beckford finished fifth.

In other girls action, Lindsey Grune finished second in the 200 IM, and Jeanne Lauer finished seventh, Heather Grune came in eighth and Groff was 18th.

Meredith Cummings took third in the 100 butterfly, with Azzarello right behind in fourth. The 200 free relay team of Azzarello, Groff, Heather Grune and Cummings finished second.

Friday's results included a first-place finish for Azzarello in the 100 backstroke, in which she set a new SSA record (57.36). Lauer finished third in the event.

Lindsey Grune was third in the 100 free with Cummings finishing fifth.

The girls 400 free relay team of Lauer, Heather Grune, Lindsay Grune and Cummings took first. Groff was fifth in the 100 breaststroke and Heather Grune finished 10th.

The boys 400 free relay team of Lauer, Lu, Coughlin and Leech finished fourth.

Next up for the Indians will be a trip to the PIAA championship meet March 15-18 at Bucknell.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

