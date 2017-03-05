Gateway freshman Livingston sets WPIAL records in 50, 100 freestyle events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If anyone didn't know who Gateway's Olivia Livingston was before last Thursday and Friday's WPIAL Class AAA championships at Pitt's Trees Pool, they definitely do now.

The Gators freshman made a major splash at her first WPIAL meet as she crushed the WPIAL records in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.

The WPIAL titles are the first for a Gateway swimmer since Luke Nosbisch captured the boys 100 breaststroke with a WPIAL-record swim as a senior in 2011.

“I was really nervous, and it was a relief to get the swims done and be able to do so well,” Livingston said.

Her time of 22.83 seconds in the 50 free surpassed the previous record of 23.21 set in 2014. After she touched the wall at the end of the 50 sprint, she turned, looked up into the crowd and gave a thumbs up to her parents.

“They help me with everything,” Livingston said. “They support me and are proud of me no matter what place I get or what time I swim. That means so much.”

Livingston eclipsed the 100 free mark Olympian Leah Smith, an Oakland Catholic graduate, owned since 2013. Smith swam a time of 50.48, and Livingston raced past that in 49.53.

She said going sub-50 seconds in the 100 free was a main goal, as was breaking both WPIAL records.

“Olivia came in with a great attitude and did what she needed to do and what we expected she could do,” Gateway coach Jonathan Moore said.

Livingston and Smith know each other from having trained together with the Jewish Community Center Sailfish.

In addition to owning two WPIAL records, her times gave her automatic All-American status from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Livingston also now has the Gateway school records in the 50 and 100 free, and the original record holder, Melanie Morgan, was on hand at Trees Pool to witness the records fall.

Morgan, a 2000 inductee into the Gateway Sports Hall of Fame, is an assistant coach at South Fayette. She had set the 100 record (50.27) in 1988 and the 50 record (23.46) in 1989.

“I saw her on the heat sheet and realized that she had a great chance to break the records,” Morgan said.

“I had those records for 29 years. That's long enough. It was time for someone else to have them. I am glad it's her. She represents Gateway so well. Dropping so much time without being fully rested is amazing. If she keeps working hard, she will be a lot faster.”

With no swimmer from South Fayette in either final heat, Morgan was able to shift her full support to Livingston.

“I think I was cheering louder than anybody. I was so excited for her,” Morgan said.

Livingston said it was nice to meet and talk with Morgan.

“It was cool because I felt I made her proud,” Livingston said.

Now, the focus for Livingston shifts to the PIAA championships, set for March 17-18 at Bucknell University.

Livingston is the top seed in both the 50 free and 100 free.

She was the only swimmer in the state to go under 50 seconds in the 100 free.

“I thought about WPIALs ever since the season started,” Livingston said. “Now, I get to focus on states and all the fast girls there. I just want to go in and swim my race and see what happens. Hopefully, I can do as well at states as I did here.”

Livingston also is gunning for the PIAA records in the 50 free (22.75) and 100 free (49.01).

“The 100 free record will be a challenge,” Moore said. “She will have to have some really good turns and hard kicks. She has a really good chance in the 50 free.”

Moore said all of the Gateway swimmers came in and swam hard.

A number of them, he said, recorded season bests.

The girls 200 free relay of Livingston, junior Savannah Plaskon, senior Chloe Neely and freshman Sydney Perry finished 12th and came within two seconds of the school record (1:39.56) with a time of 1:41.63.

The same four combined to finish within two seconds of the 200 medley relay school record (1:51.84). The current group finished with a time of 1:53.83.

On the boys side, the highest Gateway finisher was the 200 medley relay of seniors Jackson Perry, Marcelo Pomiecko and Zac Janocko and junior Michael Holmes, who placed 14th in 1:42.65.

Janocko and Perry later teamed with junior Luke DiPalma and freshman Nathan Gabriel to take 16th (1:31.03) in the 200 free relay.

“For the younger kids, WPIALs was a great learning experience,” Moore said. “We saw the emotion from the seniors. They realized it was their last meet, and a lot of memories came flooding back.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.