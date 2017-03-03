North Allehgeny swim teams again sweep WPIAL competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny swimming program added another chapter to its proud history Friday at Pitt's Trees Pool by once again winning both the boys and girls WPIAL Class AAA swimming titles for the sixth consecutive year.

The girls team extended its streak of championship victories to nine seasons.

Despite the Tigers' nearly unprecedented run of recent success, coach Patrick Wenzel said the luster of winning the big one never fades.

“It's always a bunch of different kids, and every season is a season unto itself. The seniors this year on the girls side were amazing, they were leaders and they really held this team together. You just feel great for all of these kids,” Wenzel said.

“Every team is a new team, every season is a new season, and this will never get old. It's a lot of fun.”

Junior Mason Gonzalez helped lead the way for the boys team that ran away with the title with a score of 433, more then 200 points ahead of the next closest team. After winning two events on Day 1, Gonzalez not only took first place in the 100-yard freestyle Friday, but he beat his own record from last year with his time of 44.17 seconds.

“It feels pretty good, it's pretty amazing. I went into the event knowing that I had the record, and knowing that I wanted to make it faster,” Gonzalez said.

“And to succeed at doing that, it's the greatest thing.”

North Allegheny also broke the meet record in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:03.20. Rick Mihm, Jack Wright, Andrew Zhang and Eben Krigger combined to set the mark.

Peters Township earned second place in the boys standings (238), while Upper St. Clair (210) and Hempfield (210) tied for third.

On the girls side, North Allegheny emerged victorious in a much more closely-contested finish.

The Tigers received a strong performance from freshman Torie Buerger, who placed first in the 100 backstroke with a 55.57, that helped them edge Mt. Lebanon on the final scoreboard, 342 to 307.

The Mt. Lebanon girls team was led by Trinity Ward, who anchored the 400 freestyle relay team that earned first place in record-breaking time (3:25.76). Kathryn Nicholson, Sophia Donati and Emily Ward were the other components of the Blue Devils' group that broke the record.

Ward also took second in the 100 freestyle, finishing just behind Gateway freshman Olivia Livingston. Both swimmers broke the meet record in that event.

“Last year we graduated a lot of seniors, and I think a lot of people didn't expect much of us. It's awesome to be able to keep the program strong and take second place,” Ward said.

“It's great to show how good our program is and show how good our coaches are.”

Upper St. Clair finished in third place with a 249.

Class AA teams make it 3 in a row

The Quaker Valley boys trailed in the standings for virtually the entire second day of the WPIAL Class AA boys swimming championship, but did just enough in the final event with their eighth-place finish in 400 freestyle relay, allowing the Quakers (188) to jump Laurel Highlands (175) and Knoch (174) and win its third straight crown.

It was a dramatic finish for first-year coach Jacinta Batisky, who said she couldn't lie when it came to peaking at the overall team standings throughout the course of the day's events.

“All day long I was looking. Last night I was looking ahead to today, and when I looked at the final relay I realized that Knoch doesn't have a team and we had a good chance to beat Laurel Highlands' time,” Batisky said.

“We knew it was going to come down to the last relay, and man, our boys stepped up. I'm so happy for them.”

Harry Harkins helped pave the way for Quaker Valley's victory with his 46.74 first-place time in the 100 freestyle.

The Class AA girls championship was awarded to another team that has now reeled off three consecutive WPIAL titles, with Shady Side Academy emerging victorious ahead of second-place Indiana, 272 to 225.

Ashley Azzarello helped propel SSA to the win with her first-place finish in the 100 backstroke, as the senior clocked in a 57.36 that put her more then three seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.

The Shady Side Academy 400 freestyle relay team also took gold, with Meredith Cummings, Heather Grune, Jeanne Lauer and Lindsey Grune combining for a time of 3:34.71.

“From a program aspect, we've had the boys win a few titles in a row in the past, but for the girls to do it now, it gives them a great sense of accomplishment. We have about 40 kids on our roster, it's not just about the six or seven that scored big points, it's about everyone who puts in the work and practices,” Shady Side coach John Landreth said.

“For everyone to see the success that these kids had, it's a blast. It should only generate more success down the line.”

Meanwhile, a couple of WPIAL meet records fell in Class AA on Friday — Obama Academy's Sead Niksic in the 100 backstroke (51.29) and Highlands' Bailey Bonnet torching the previous record for the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:01.61.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.