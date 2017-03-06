Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Quaker Valley boys capture 3rd straight WPIAL title

Karen Kadilak | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Harry Harkins competes in the boys 100 freestyle during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Amber Huang competes in the girls 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Ben Mastrorocco competes in the boys 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Amber Huang competes in the girls 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Harry Harkins reacts to his score in the boys 100 freestyle during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Maddy Andrews competes in the girls 500 freestyle during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Andres Hubsch competes in the boys 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Sophie Besterman competes in the girls 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Submitted
Members of the Quaker Valley girls 400 and 200 freestyle relay teams at WPIALs included, in front, from left, freshmen Alyse Ray and Sophie Besterman, and in back, seniors Maddy Andrews and Amelia Besterman.

Updated 51 minutes ago

After earning its third straight WPIAL title in a nail-biter, the Quaker Valley boys swimming team looks ahead to the PIAA Class AA championship meet next week at Bucknell in Lewisburg.

The Quakers needed a strong showing in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the final event, to take first place at the WPIAL championship last week at Pitt. The Quakers had 188 points to second-place Laurel Highlands' 175.

“I still can't believe we were able to pull off the three-peat,” senior Harry Harkins said. “It took an enormous team effort to do so.”

“I knew we would have to go deeper down the bench, and I challenged them to go beyond simply qualifying,” first-year coach Jacinta Batisky said.

Harkins led the Quakers with victories in the 50 freestyle (21.33 seconds) and 100 freestyle (46.74). He anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay of juniors Kevin Bergdoll and Michael Parker and sophomore Andres Hubsch (1 minute, 29.84 seconds).

Hubsch was second in the 100 backstroke (55.35) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (54.20).

“I am very proud of the way I swam, as well as how the team swam,” Hubsch said. “As for states, I want to see if I can make finals in my (individual events). I also want to see our relays step up and show what we can do.”

The 400 freestyle relay of Bergdoll, Parker, junior Ben Mastrorocco and senior Neil Rana reached the podium by finishing eighth (3:30.28).

The 200 medley relay of Hubsch, Bergdoll, junior Declan McGranahan and Harkins was third (1:40.45).

McGranahan, Mastrorocco and Bergdoll were among individual scorers.

The Quakers girls team placed third for the second time in three seasons.

Senior Maddy Andrews won gold medals in the 200 freestyle (1:50.71) and 500 freestyle (4:57.53) and anchored the 200 freestyle (1:39.24) and 400 freestyle (3:37.77) relays that came in first and second, respectively.

Freshmen Sophie Besterman and Alyse Ray and senior Amelia Besterman also were in the relays.

“My final WPIALs was amazing,” said Andrews, a Bowling Green recruit. “I'm going to get back into training to get ready for states.”

Amelia Besterman was third in the 500 freestyle (5:07.57) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:10.47).

“This was by far my best WPIAL experience,” Amelia said. “I had all my best times, but the best part was taking first and second place in the relays.”

Sophie Besterman said winning in the relay was probably one of the most exciting moments of her life.

The 200 medley relay of sophomore Erin Glas, Sophie Besterman, Ray and sophomore Amber Huang placed ninth (1:57.75) and also scored. Ray tallied points individually.

Batisky, who guides the girls as well as the boys, hopes for top-10 finishes from both squads at the PIAA meet.

The boys were PIAA champion in 2015.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.