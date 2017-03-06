Norwin swimmers improve at WPIALs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin boys and girls swimming teams came up with no points, but were not completely unproductive at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet March 2-3 at Pitt.

Knights coach Neil Rushnock said members got faster.

“(We are) going in the right direction,” he said.

The girls 200-yard medley (1 minute, 57.75 seconds), 200 freestyle (1:45.15) and 400 freestyle (3:52.54) bettered their seed times. Freshmen Allie Plassio, Tessa Czajkowski and Kristy Juart and sophomores Courtney Kosanovic and Shelby Yusko competed.

Kosanovic (1:01.98) was close to her mark in the 100 butterfly.

The boys 200 freestyle relay (1:34.15) of senior Matt McCormley and juniors Carson Shipley, Joey Astrab and Jarrett Defoor shaved about 2 seconds.

McCormley said he and teammates always shot for personal bests.

The boys 200 medley relay (1:48.46) of Shipley, Astrab, freshman Ethan Tulenko and Defoor placed 19th and was the Knights' only top-20 finish of the meet.

Rushnock said Shipley posted his top time of the season in the 100 backstroke at 57.20.

“All (individual) qualifiers will return next year, plus we had several new swimmers come very close to qualifying for WPIALs,” Rushnock said. “The coaches are really looking forward to next season.

“We are expecting big things from all returnees.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.