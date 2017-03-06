Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Norwin swimmers improve at WPIALs

Karen Kadilak | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Joey Astrab swims the breaststroke in boys 200-yard medley relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Ethan Tulenko swims the butterfly in the boys 200-yard medley relay during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Submitted
The Norwin Basketball Association seventh- and eighth-grade recreation league recently completed its 2016-17 regular season. The team coached by Bill Carson won the championship. The team includes, in front, from left, Ryan Pirger, Steven Zheng, Luke Weyandt, Caleb Todd; in back, Carson, Salvatore Cerilli, Benjamin Jackson, Michael Scarsellato, Aiden Carson and Austin Lane.

Updated 49 minutes ago

The Norwin boys and girls swimming teams came up with no points, but were not completely unproductive at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet March 2-3 at Pitt.

Knights coach Neil Rushnock said members got faster.

“(We are) going in the right direction,” he said.

The girls 200-yard medley (1 minute, 57.75 seconds), 200 freestyle (1:45.15) and 400 freestyle (3:52.54) bettered their seed times. Freshmen Allie Plassio, Tessa Czajkowski and Kristy Juart and sophomores Courtney Kosanovic and Shelby Yusko competed.

Kosanovic (1:01.98) was close to her mark in the 100 butterfly.

The boys 200 freestyle relay (1:34.15) of senior Matt McCormley and juniors Carson Shipley, Joey Astrab and Jarrett Defoor shaved about 2 seconds.

McCormley said he and teammates always shot for personal bests.

The boys 200 medley relay (1:48.46) of Shipley, Astrab, freshman Ethan Tulenko and Defoor placed 19th and was the Knights' only top-20 finish of the meet.

Rushnock said Shipley posted his top time of the season in the 100 backstroke at 57.20.

“All (individual) qualifiers will return next year, plus we had several new swimmers come very close to qualifying for WPIALs,” Rushnock said. “The coaches are really looking forward to next season.

“We are expecting big things from all returnees.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.