Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

North Allegheny swimmer Buerger carries on family legacy

Karen Kadilak | Friday, March 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
North Allegheny's Buerger siblings include, from left, Jonathan, Matthew, Torie and Zachary.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Torie Buerger swims to victory in the girls 100-yard backstroke during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Torie Buerger swims the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Submitted
North Allegheny's Torie Buerger
Submitted
North Allegheny's Buerger siblings include, from left, Matthew, Zachary, Torie and Jonathan.
La Roche senior TiChina Mitchell leads the team with 22.9 points per game.

Updated 4 minutes ago

With her brothers starring on the North Allegheny boys swimming team, Victoria “Torie” Buerger seemed destined for success at an early age.

“(She) almost learned how to swim being at meets watching those guys swim when she was 2 or 4,” Tigers coach Patrick Wenzel said.

Buerger, a freshman, lived up to those expectations at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet March 2-3 at Pitt.

She came in first in the 100-yard backstroke event (55.57 seconds), third in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes. 3.75 seconds) and second in two relays.

The 400 freestyle relay she was on (3:26.39) bettered the old meet record.

She helped the Tigers girls to their ninth consecutive WPIAL title.

Buerger, 15, of McCandless agreed her brothers are role models.

Jonathan (Virginia), Matthew (Notre Dame) and Zachary (Princeton) continued their careers in college.

“I always looked up to them (and they) always encouraged me,” she said.

Wenzel, who also guided her brothers, said Buerger is one of the most technically sound swimmers he has guided.

“I'm already so proud of Torie,” said Wenzel, adding she is the first member of her family to earn a WPIAL individual crown as a freshman. “She works hard, smart and is a true competitor.

“We hope to see even faster swims at the state level.”

Buerger said she would like to lead the Tigers to a top-five finish at the PIAA championship March 17-18 at Bucknell in Lewisburg.

Mt. Lebanon coach Tom Donati, whose Blue Devils were WPIAL runner-up, said Buerger reminds him of her brothers.

“(She) has beautiful strokes (and) is always smiling,” he said.

The siblings are the second generation to swim.

Their father, David Buerger, competed for Churchill High School and Allegheny College in the 1980s.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.