Kiski Area freshman Miller comports herself well at PIAAs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller said she was relaxed and ready to swim when she hit the pool Saturday afternoon in the girls 200-yard individual medley at the PIAA Class AAA championships.

Miller came in seeded 20th after a sixth-place finish at WPIALs (2 minutes, 8.11 seconds), and although her time and place (24th, 2:09.90) were a little higher than she had hoped, she came away from her race excited to continue her time at Bucknell.

“Going to states as a freshman is a big accomplishment,” she said. “I came in with nothing to lose. I had an OK race. I didn't think I was going to get a best time because the pool here isn't that fast. I got close to it, so I was happy.”

Miller returns to action Sunday in the 100 breaststroke. She is seeded 13th and will swim in the second-fastest heat.

She placed eighth in the 100 breast at WPIALs (1:04.89).

“Naomee is a competitor,” Kiski coach Dave Hartman said. “She handled WPIALs very well, and she's doing the same here. She's focused. She knows what she needs to do to be ready for (Sunday).”

Sunday's swimming at Bucknell also features the 100 freestyle, the 500 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay.

“I am really looking forward to (Sunday),” Miller said. “I just want to get as much rest as possible and come out and do my best.”

The WPIAL took home five state championships on Day 1. Gateway's Olivia Livingston set a new PIAA record in winning the girls 50 free, and the North Allegheny boys 200 freestyle relay also won gold with a state-record time.

North Allegheny, on the strength of two relay crowns and one individual title, leads the boys team standings by 72 points heading into Day 2.

On the girls side, Mt. Lebanon is in third place with 87 points. District 1's Avon Grove (121 points) and Upper Dublin (94 points) are in first and second, respectively.

Mt. Lebo took home four top-eight medals, including sophomore Trinity Ward's state title in the 100 fly.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.