Penn-Trafford relay competes at state meet

Penn-Trafford's lone entry at the PIAA Class AAA swimming championship meet Saturday and Sunday at Bucknell had a tough showing.

The girls 200-yard freestyle relay of freshman Corina Paszek, sophomore Hannah Muro, junior Rachel Sich and senior Emma Winchell placed 17th in 1 minute, 38.98 seconds.

“It is difficult to focus so much on the WPIAL meet, then swim fast again weeks later,” Warriors coach Dave Babik said.

“We were hoping for better,” said Winchell, an IUP recruit.

The foursome set a school record of 1:37.07 and came in fourth at the WPIAL championship March 2-3 at Pitt.

Because of a weather delay, there were no preliminaries, but Muro said that was not a factor.

“It pushed back the meet later into Saturday, which was nice because we were able to swim later in the day,” she said.

Sich enjoyed being with teammates.

“The entire experience, both in the water and sharing time outside of the pool, is something we will always remember,” she said.

Paszek said it was a good season overall.

The Warriors hope to pick up points in diving events, which were postponed to this weekend.

Sophomore Paige Kalik and freshman Victoria Woodley will compete.

“We are hoping the delay will help our divers prepare even better,” Babik said.

“I don't think the delay will hurt us, but we were mentally prepared to dive (earlier),” Woodley said.

Kalik said she was disappointed she had to wait.

Winchell and Muro said they will miss watching the two.

“We were looking forward to the swimmers and divers being up at Bucknell (together),” Sich said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.