Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Penn-Trafford relay competes at state meet

Karen Kadilak | Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
Submitted
From left, Hannah Muro, Corina Paszek, Emma Winchell and Rachel Sich swam for Penn-Trafford at the state championships.

Updated 1 hour ago

Penn-Trafford's lone entry at the PIAA Class AAA swimming championship meet Saturday and Sunday at Bucknell had a tough showing.

The girls 200-yard freestyle relay of freshman Corina Paszek, sophomore Hannah Muro, junior Rachel Sich and senior Emma Winchell placed 17th in 1 minute, 38.98 seconds.

“It is difficult to focus so much on the WPIAL meet, then swim fast again weeks later,” Warriors coach Dave Babik said.

“We were hoping for better,” said Winchell, an IUP recruit.

The foursome set a school record of 1:37.07 and came in fourth at the WPIAL championship March 2-3 at Pitt.

Because of a weather delay, there were no preliminaries, but Muro said that was not a factor.

“It pushed back the meet later into Saturday, which was nice because we were able to swim later in the day,” she said.

Sich enjoyed being with teammates.

“The entire experience, both in the water and sharing time outside of the pool, is something we will always remember,” she said.

Paszek said it was a good season overall.

The Warriors hope to pick up points in diving events, which were postponed to this weekend.

Sophomore Paige Kalik and freshman Victoria Woodley will compete.

“We are hoping the delay will help our divers prepare even better,” Babik said.

“I don't think the delay will hurt us, but we were mentally prepared to dive (earlier),” Woodley said.

Kalik said she was disappointed she had to wait.

Winchell and Muro said they will miss watching the two.

“We were looking forward to the swimmers and divers being up at Bucknell (together),” Sich said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.