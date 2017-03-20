Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Franklin Regional's Ramey sets school record at PIAA meet
Michael Love | Monday, March 20, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

The Franklin Regional boys and girls swim teams were well represented at the PIAA Class AAA swim championships Saturday and Sunday at Bucknell.

A total of 12 competed, and the Panthers were one of the few schools to have all six relay teams qualify.

Despite not bringing home a medal, coach Vic Santoro said the experience was a good one for both the veterans to the ones who made their state-meet debut.

“It was a little disappointing we didn't perform as well as I thought we could have,” Santoro said. “However, making it up here and doing as well as we did at WPIALs was a feat in itself, and it tells a lot about the kids and their seasons.. ... They are hungry to get back here next year.”

The lone FR competitor to drop time at states was sophomore Abigail Ramey in the girls 200 individual medley.

She finished 23rd with a school-record time of 2 minutes, 9.46 seconds, almost a second faster than her ninth-place time at WPIALs (2:10.31).

Alyssa Ruffing tallied the previous best time — a 2:09.83 — in 2014. “I am really happy to say I broke the school record,” Ramey said. “(Alyssa's time) was very fast.”

Ramey said she knew she had a chance to improve her time and challenge the record if she could improve on a couple of her IM splits from WPIALs.

She finished her 200 IM swim at states with faster splits in her final two strokes — the breaststroke and freestyle.

“Everything just came together,” Ramey said.

The boys 200 medley relay of Giacomo Oldrini, Patrick Cavanaugh, Andrew Roote and Jarod Crowell was 19th (1:37.92), but their WPIAL time of 1:36.32 puts their names on the team record board.

The boys 200 free relay's time of 1:25.90 at WPIALs is up for consideration for All-American status, and Santoro said he is looking forward to submitting the paperwork for that over the next couple of days.

Ethan Yant, Ethan Miller, Roote and Crowell tied the school record at WPIALs and placed third.

Santoro thanked the seniors — those at states and those who didn't make it — who will be moving on from the program because of graduation.

Competing at states for the final time were Miller, Crowell, Oldrini, Shannen Clogherty, Rory Lingg and Morgan Birdy.

Sophomore Mason Fishell will head to Bucknell for Sunday's boys diving championships. The first-time PIAA qualifier punched his ticket to states with a fifth-place finish at WPIALs on Feb. 25.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.