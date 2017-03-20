Franklin Regional's Ramey sets school record at PIAA meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional boys and girls swim teams were well represented at the PIAA Class AAA swim championships Saturday and Sunday at Bucknell.

A total of 12 competed, and the Panthers were one of the few schools to have all six relay teams qualify.

Despite not bringing home a medal, coach Vic Santoro said the experience was a good one for both the veterans to the ones who made their state-meet debut.

“It was a little disappointing we didn't perform as well as I thought we could have,” Santoro said. “However, making it up here and doing as well as we did at WPIALs was a feat in itself, and it tells a lot about the kids and their seasons.. ... They are hungry to get back here next year.”

The lone FR competitor to drop time at states was sophomore Abigail Ramey in the girls 200 individual medley.

She finished 23rd with a school-record time of 2 minutes, 9.46 seconds, almost a second faster than her ninth-place time at WPIALs (2:10.31).

Alyssa Ruffing tallied the previous best time — a 2:09.83 — in 2014. “I am really happy to say I broke the school record,” Ramey said. “(Alyssa's time) was very fast.”

Ramey said she knew she had a chance to improve her time and challenge the record if she could improve on a couple of her IM splits from WPIALs.

She finished her 200 IM swim at states with faster splits in her final two strokes — the breaststroke and freestyle.

“Everything just came together,” Ramey said.

The boys 200 medley relay of Giacomo Oldrini, Patrick Cavanaugh, Andrew Roote and Jarod Crowell was 19th (1:37.92), but their WPIAL time of 1:36.32 puts their names on the team record board.

The boys 200 free relay's time of 1:25.90 at WPIALs is up for consideration for All-American status, and Santoro said he is looking forward to submitting the paperwork for that over the next couple of days.

Ethan Yant, Ethan Miller, Roote and Crowell tied the school record at WPIALs and placed third.

Santoro thanked the seniors — those at states and those who didn't make it — who will be moving on from the program because of graduation.

Competing at states for the final time were Miller, Crowell, Oldrini, Shannen Clogherty, Rory Lingg and Morgan Birdy.

Sophomore Mason Fishell will head to Bucknell for Sunday's boys diving championships. The first-time PIAA qualifier punched his ticket to states with a fifth-place finish at WPIALs on Feb. 25.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.