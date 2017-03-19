Kiski Area's Miller fueled by PIAA swimming experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Naomee Miller said her first PIAA AAA swim championship experiences fueled her to get back to the meet next year and improve on her performances.

The Kiski Area freshman competed Saturday and Sunday at Bucknell.

In Sunday's 100-yard breaststroke, she placed 26th in a time of 1:05.92.

“I am pretty excited for next year, and, hopefully, I can get a medal,” said Miller, who is considering a switch from the 200 IM to the 200 free for her sophomore season.

Miller began her two-day journey Saturday with a 24th-place finish (2:09.90) in the 200 individual medley.

“I'm real happy with the way she competed,” Kiski Area coach Dave Hartman said. “A meet the size of this one can quickly take over your emotions. In her case, it didn't do that. She swam well coming off a really fast WPIAL meet.”

There is no time off for Miller as she prepares with her Cavaliers club team for the USA Swimming Speedo sectional meet March 30 to April 2 in Christianburg, Va.

“I know she'll work hard and strive to get good times there,” Hartman said. “She is pretty much on the go all year. She'll be ready when it's time to tackle the high school season again.”

After claiming five state titles, including two state records, on Day 1, the WPIAL captured one more championship on Day 2.

North Allegheny junior Mason Gonzalez won the boys 100 freestyle in 43.62.

The Tigers 400 free relay quartet set a state record in 2:58.00, but the team was disqualified for a false start, and the title went to District 1's Hatboro-Horsham (3:04.70).

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.