Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Plum's Taylor, Decheck compete at state meet
Michael Love | Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Plum's Devan Taylor swims the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.

Updated 1 hour ago

Devan Taylor knew what to expect.

The Plum sophomore swam at the PIAA Class AAA swimming championships for the first time last year.

She said that experience helped her as she returned to Bucknell University over the weekend.

Taylor, 10th in the 100 breaststroke at WPIALs on March 3, came close to surpassing her school record and finished 23rd overall.

She swam a time of 1 minute, 5.86 seconds at states, only six one-hundredths of a second off the record.

“Last year really helped me because I wasn't as nervous this time,” Taylor said. “I was more prepared because I knew how everything worked. I was really relaxed and ready to swim.”

Taylor said she felt pretty good in the water.

“My technique was good, and my turns were much better. I've been working on them a lot since WPIALs. I think I had a good swim.”

When she hit the wall and looked up at the board, she said there was some disappointment.

“I felt I was so ready, and I felt I could go faster than WPIALs, but other than that, being right around that time and it being a long season, I can be happy with it. My goal is to be a lot faster next year.”

Fellow Plum sophomore Justin Decheck competed a states for the first time. He qualified for the 100 backstroke after finishing ninth in a competitive field at WPIALs.

After getting familiar with his surroundings Sunday, Decheck took to the pool in the second of four heats and finished 25th with a time of 53.07.

“It was nice to see his nerves not get a hold of him,” coach Shawn Haupt said. “Last year, he had nerves get the best of him in championship meets, and he's past that now. He was comfortable and swam the same race he did at WPIALs.”

Haupt said numerous WPIAL swimmers found themselves with times elevated from what they recorded at WPIALs.

“District 7 is good, and you have to go all in to get (to states),” Haupt said. “(Pitt's) Trees Pool, in all honesty, is a better facility, and that helps the WPIAL swimmers go fast. You see it every year. The WPIAL swimmers' times tend to go up. However, you have to work to get past that.”

Haupt said he hopes additional swimmers will qualify for states over the next couple of years and that Taylor and Decheck can make return trips to Bucknell.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.