Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Penn Hills' Gregory brothers earn PIAA medals

Andrew John | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:25 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Penn Hills' Gregory brothers had a pair of top-10 finishes at the PIAA Class AAA swimming championships March 18-19 at Bucknell. However, they felt like they still could have had better performances.

The younger Gregory brother, Kimani, was able to bounce back from a disappointing finish in the 100-yard butterfly by placing second to North Allegheny's Max Gonzalez in the 100 freestyle in 44.57 seconds.

The 1-2 finish was the same at WPIALs as Gonzalez took home the state title in 43.62.

Kimani finished ninth in the 100 butterfly in 50.61. He hopes to improve on his stroke count to ensure he will perform better next year.

“It was really crucial because I was upset and disappointed how I showed,” Kimani said. “I knew I had been in this situation before. I just had to forget it and power through thinking about negative things and getting a better attitude and going after it.”

In his last time in the pool for the Indians, senior Isaiah Gregory finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 56.85 and was seventh in the 50 freestyle (20.83).

He captured a WPIAL title in the 100 breaststroke and finished second at WPIALs in the 50 freestyle.

“It was bittersweet,” Isaiah said. “I would have liked to place higher, but I had fun and I medaled. It makes me even hungrier and makes me look forward to my future.” Isaiah, who was trying to set the school record (55.97) in the 100 breaststroke, will take the lessons learned to the collegiate level. He is hoping for more college opportunities to come across after his performance at states and wants to enter the legal or medical professions after school.

“You have to be strong mentally and not just physically. You have to be willing to get up from your shortcomings and be able to bounce back,” Isaiah said.

“It might be harder sometimes than other times but you just have to do it. That is what separates the champions from the average athlete.”

The boys 200 freestyle relay team of the Gregory brothers and sophomores Tommy Natalia and Glenn Hanna finished 16th (1:26.96).

On the girls side, junior Stephanie Sipple finished 15th in the 100 butterfly in 57.45.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.