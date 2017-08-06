Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Hampton's White, Penn-Trafford's Kalik awarded at AAU diving event

Karen Kadilak | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
Submitted
Hampton's Adrienne White, with Pitt Aquatic Club coach Julian Krug, competed at the AAU Diving National Championship meet July 22-28, 2017, in Huntersville, N.C.
Submitted
Penn-Trafford's Paige Kalik, Latrobe's Taylor Miller and Hampton's Adrienne White competed at the AAU Diving National Championship meet July 22-28, 2017, in Huntersville, N.C.
Submitted
Penn-Trafford's Paige Kalik (from left), Hampton's Adrienne White and Latrobe's Taylor Miller, with Pitt Aquatic Club coach Julian Krug, competed at the AAU Diving National Championship meet July 22-28, 2017, in Huntersville, N.C.
Submitted
Penn-Trafford's Paige Kalik competed at the AAU Diving National Championship meet July 22-28, 2017, in Huntersville, N.C.

Updated 2 hours ago

Hampton rising senior Adrienne White and Penn-Trafford rising junior Paige Kalik made it to the awards stand in the AAU Diving National Championship meet July 22-28 in Huntersville, N.C.

The two placed in the top 12 individually in events.

White, a double finalist, earned two medals and two AAU All-American Certificates.

White, 17, placed ninth and 11th in the girls 1-meter 18 and girls 3-meter 18 events with scores of 288.85 and 314.05, respectively. Kalik, 16, finished seventh in girls 1-meter 16 (303.55).

Julian Krug, coach of the Pitt Aquatic Club Divers at Pitt's Trees Pool, where the two train, said if not for a mix-up on her list, Kalik likely would have made the girls 3-meter 16 finals, as well.

Kalik placed 13th in that event. She said she was glad to make finals on the board she did.

White, Krug said, was steady and comfortable.

“I was pretty happy with my results,” White said.

Kalik and White competed last year but did not make it to finals.

Both like the meet because they make friends. White said one of the people she shared a board with is from Idaho.

The tournament had 555 divers and was open to anybody who achieved a minimum score in an AAU or another meet.

Latrobe rising senior Taylor Miller competed but did not medal.

White, Miller and Kalik placed in the top five in the WPIAL Class AAA championship last winter.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.