Hampton's White, Penn-Trafford's Kalik awarded at AAU diving event

Hampton rising senior Adrienne White and Penn-Trafford rising junior Paige Kalik made it to the awards stand in the AAU Diving National Championship meet July 22-28 in Huntersville, N.C.

The two placed in the top 12 individually in events.

White, a double finalist, earned two medals and two AAU All-American Certificates.

White, 17, placed ninth and 11th in the girls 1-meter 18 and girls 3-meter 18 events with scores of 288.85 and 314.05, respectively. Kalik, 16, finished seventh in girls 1-meter 16 (303.55).

Julian Krug, coach of the Pitt Aquatic Club Divers at Pitt's Trees Pool, where the two train, said if not for a mix-up on her list, Kalik likely would have made the girls 3-meter 16 finals, as well.

Kalik placed 13th in that event. She said she was glad to make finals on the board she did.

White, Krug said, was steady and comfortable.

“I was pretty happy with my results,” White said.

Kalik and White competed last year but did not make it to finals.

Both like the meet because they make friends. White said one of the people she shared a board with is from Idaho.

The tournament had 555 divers and was open to anybody who achieved a minimum score in an AAU or another meet.

Latrobe rising senior Taylor Miller competed but did not medal.

White, Miller and Kalik placed in the top five in the WPIAL Class AAA championship last winter.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.