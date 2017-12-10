Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Swimming

Shady Side Academy swimmers seek another strong season

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Last year, the Shady Side Academy swim team put together strong performances during the season and playoffs. The girls finished at 10-2-1 and were Section 3-AA champions. They won the WPIAL team championships and finished fourth at the PIAA championships. The boys finished at 8-5 and took fifth at the WPIAL championships.

SSA coach John Landreth lost some key performers from those teams to graduation.

“We lost individual and relay WPIAL champion Ashley Azzarello on the girls side along with three state qualifiers on the boys in Zac Coughlin, Gannon Leech and William Lu,” Landreth said. “As usual, we will have big shoes to fill, but I am confident that our team will find its own identity as the year progresses and (we) work together towards success on a daily basis. We return many strong letterwinners, anchored by a fabulous senior class.”

Returning seniors for the boys will be Sevryn Napora (breaststroke, sprint freestyle) and Christian Taylor (backstroke/sprint free). On the girls side, seniors Sasha Arefyev (butterfly and free), Meredith Cummings (fly and sprint free), Heather Grune (breast, individual medley and free), Lindsey Grune (IM and free), Jeanne Lauer (back, IM and free), Sophia Del Sole (breast and fly), Emma Thai (free) and Heather Raphael (free and breast) return.

Junior girls returning are Nicole Jani (sprint free) and Sophia McMahon (sprint free). Boys juniors are Adrian Beckford (sprint free), Will Engel (fly and free), Trent Fuller (fly and sprint free), Jonathan Hung (free), Nick Lauer (free) and Elisio Salazar (back and free). Sophomores Maya Groff (breast) and Phee Marquette (fly and free) return for the girls, and Sean Kelley (free) will be back on the boys side. Promising newcomers include junior Thomas Spiker and freshmen Ashley Chu, Rory Engel and Adam Lauer.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.