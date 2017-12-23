Brothers on Highlands swim team dedicated season to grandfather, A-K Valley sports figure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cole Masarik has his sights set on earning a medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at the WPIAL championships and qualifying for states.

The Highlands senior swam individually at WPIALs last season and placed 16th in the event, dropping nearly 10 seconds from the beginning of his junior season.

Masarik's journey in the pool from an early age and his efforts for the Golden Rams team, he said, was strengthened through the dedication and care of his grandfather, John Masarik.

John Masarik, an educator and football, basketball and swim coach for more than three decades at several schools in the A-K Valley and a swim manager and instructor for 50-plus years at Sylvan Park Pool in Natrona Heights, died in June. He was 92.

"Every year at the (Sylvan) banquet, he would get a torch out, and it would get passed from coach to coach," Cole said. "He said it was symbolic of passing the torch to make the next generation better than the one that came before it. It was about the passing on of character traits such as full commitment to something or having a strong work ethic."

Cole and younger brother, Jarrod, a junior, have dedicated their swim seasons to honor their grandfather, who also guided the Highlands boys swim team to three section championships in the 1970s.

"I didn't really think too much about it at the time, but looking back, it was one of the bigger moments to have the first 10 to 15 years of my life centered around (Sylvan) pool with my grandfather and grandmother (Melissa Jane), too," Cole said. "We would work some, but we would hang out a lot and have a great time."

Cole, Jarrod, and older brothers Nathan and Michael, learned to swim from their grandfather, as did countless other community members.

Jarrod and Cole helped the Highlands' 200 and 400 free relays to 13th- and 16th-place finishes, respectively, at WPIALs last year. The 400 free relay dropped 13 seconds from its seed time.

Jarrod hopes to qualify individually this year in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He said he is one second from qualifying in the 50 and two seconds away in the 100.

Nathan Masarik graduated from Highlands in 2016 and competed as a senior at the PIAA championships in both the 100 fly and 100 free after seventh-place finishes in both at WPIALs.

"The honor and respect that my grandfather received, we hope to live up to that standard, in swimming and in life in general," Cole said. "He always preached respect. I hope we have that, but you would have to ask other people about that. I will take those lessons he taught me forever."

Not only are Cole and Jarrod dedicating their swim seasons to their grandfather, the team is following suit. Coach Becca Arabia made that announcement before the first home meet against Plum on Dec. 14.

"He hardly ever missed a (high school) meet," said Arabia, who swam for Masarik on the Sylvan club team and also took lessons from him.

"As soon as he would get here, he would always say to me, 'Becca, your (team's) two biggest fans are here, you may start the meet.' I really miss that, and I'm going to miss that for a long time."

Masarik's health was failing last winter and spring, Arabia said, and he went through different stays in the hospital.

But, she added, he would keep tabs on his grandson's performances.

"He was the spitting image of great health for the longest time," Arabia said. "He lived a long, full and healthy life. His grandsons all are in the best of shape, and that started with John and what he taught them."

Cole began honoring his grandfather during football season by wearing No. 88, the same number John wore when playing at Pitt in the early 1950s.

Masarik, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, was only a couple of months shy of his 90th birthday when he helped celebrate Sylvan's 50th anniversary in June 2014.

"It's my devotion. I love it," Masarik told the Valley News Dispatch at that time.

Masarik was pleased to share the anniversary with others in the community.

"I'm gonna get on the wagon here and celebrate with the rest of the people," he quipped.

Masarik's life is celebrated from the impact he had on others to the examples of his swimming legacy competing today for Highlands.

"I miss him a lot, but I know I will see him again someday," Cole said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.