Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Quaker Valley swim teams get fast start with new coach

Karen Kadilak | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Quaker Valley boys swimming team (1-0) is off to a strong start under first-year coach Erin Cawley.

Three Quakers in four events qualified for the WPIAL Class AA championship in the first meet of the season.

Senior Kevin Bergdoll and juniors Kieran Ragoowansi and Andres Hubsch made cuts in a nonsection win Dec. 21 against Montour.

The trio also qualified for the Midwestern Conference Athletic championship.

Seniors Devon Jones, Declan McGranahan and Nick Wroblewski and sophomore Lachlain McGranahan made MACs as well.

The Quakers — the three-time defending WPIAL Class AA champions — kick off Section 2-AA action Thursday against visiting Central Valley.

Hubsch said he loves the team.

“It may be too early to comment on championship season, but as always we will aim high,” he said.

The Quakers girls team (1-0) also had a triumphant debut under Cawley, beating Montour.

Freshman Halle Wagner, sophomore Sophie Besterman, sophomore Elena Ashburn, senior Allison Lenhardt, freshman Heather Nguyen, senior Emiliana Arriaga and junior Erin Glas qualified for the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship.

Besterman said the Quakers aim to win all their section meets.

“We have (a lot) of girls and that should help us,” she said.

Cawley expects both squads to improve.

“We will be training about four hours a day over the holidays,” Cawley said, adding training then is important because it is the one time athletes can put all their attention on swimming.

Cawley said Quakers divers are working on their reverse dives to reach postseason competition.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.