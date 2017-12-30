Quaker Valley swim teams get fast start with new coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Quaker Valley boys swimming team (1-0) is off to a strong start under first-year coach Erin Cawley.

Three Quakers in four events qualified for the WPIAL Class AA championship in the first meet of the season.

Senior Kevin Bergdoll and juniors Kieran Ragoowansi and Andres Hubsch made cuts in a nonsection win Dec. 21 against Montour.

The trio also qualified for the Midwestern Conference Athletic championship.

Seniors Devon Jones, Declan McGranahan and Nick Wroblewski and sophomore Lachlain McGranahan made MACs as well.

The Quakers — the three-time defending WPIAL Class AA champions — kick off Section 2-AA action Thursday against visiting Central Valley.

Hubsch said he loves the team.

“It may be too early to comment on championship season, but as always we will aim high,” he said.

The Quakers girls team (1-0) also had a triumphant debut under Cawley, beating Montour.

Freshman Halle Wagner, sophomore Sophie Besterman, sophomore Elena Ashburn, senior Allison Lenhardt, freshman Heather Nguyen, senior Emiliana Arriaga and junior Erin Glas qualified for the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship.

Besterman said the Quakers aim to win all their section meets.

“We have (a lot) of girls and that should help us,” she said.

Cawley expects both squads to improve.

“We will be training about four hours a day over the holidays,” Cawley said, adding training then is important because it is the one time athletes can put all their attention on swimming.

Cawley said Quakers divers are working on their reverse dives to reach postseason competition.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.