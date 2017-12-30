Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Penn-Trafford swim teams charge into section schedule

Karen Kadilak | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Penn-Trafford boys and girls swimming teams are facing tests right off the bat.

The Warriors travel to Hempfield for Section 1-AAA opening meets Jan. 4.

The Spartans boys are defending section champions, and the Spartans girls also look strong, Penn-Trafford coach Dave Babik said.

Penn-Trafford is the reigning section girls champion.

The Penn-Trafford boys hope to turn the tables after finishing second to the Spartans last season.

“I feel as though (we have) a shot at beating them,” Penn-Trafford junior Logan Sherwin said.

Penn-Trafford junior Luke Babik, Dave Babik's son, said he has looked forward to the meet for awhile.

“I think (it) is going to be an exciting meet and a good start for our team,” he said.

Both Penn-Trafford squads are undefeated after beating Plum, Gateway and Penn Hills.

Divers Sherwin, junior Paige Kalik, sophomore Victoria Woodley and sophomore Jackson Patula join swimmers Babik, junior Hannah Muro, sophomore Corina Paszek, senior Jacob Yant, senior Zachary Snelling, freshman Austin Prokopec, freshman Ben Yant and senior John Sandala as qualifiers for the WPIAL championships, which start in late February.

Dave Babik said both teams practiced three to five hours a day during the holiday break.

Paszek expects the Hempfield meet to be a “good chance to prove what we have been working so hard for.”

Kalik looks forward to taking on the Spartans.

“I think it will be a harder meet, which will push everyone to do their best,” she said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

