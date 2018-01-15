Quaker Valley swimmer Besterman sets sights on states

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sophie Besterman has shifted her focus as a member of the Quaker Valley girls swimming team.

Last season, Besterman competed mainly in relay events. This year, she is stepping out more on her own.

Besterman, a sophomore, is the first Quaker to qualify individually for the WPIAL Class AA championship meet in March. She made cuts in the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 46.67 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:27.04).

She has qualified for the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship next month in those two events, as well as the 100 butterfly (1:13.42) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.81), for the 3-0 Quakers.

She also was on the 200 freestyle relay team (1:50.42) that made WPIALs.

“Last year, I gave up one individual event so we could have three strong relays at WPIALs,” Besterman said. “This year, my goal is to qualify for states individually.

“I (am) working and thinking about events that could get me there.”

Besterman was part of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams that came in first and second, respectively, at the WPIAL championship a year ago. The 200 freestyle team went on to place ninth at the PIAA championship, barely missing medals, and the 400 freestyle relay 13th.

Besterman also competed in the 200 medley relay and 100 backstroke at WPIALs.

Quaker Valley coach Erin Cawley is excited to see where Besterman's efforts take her.

“Sophie has been putting time and effort into her training, not only with us, but with her club at Moon,” Cawley said. “I believe she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to.”

Moon Aqua Club coach Jeff Berghoff said Besterman has a tremendous work ethic.

“She is not afraid to ask what to work on,” said Berghoff, adding underwater kicking has been a priority.

Besterman said her sister is a role model. Amelia Besterman made it to states in four events last season, including the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. She is a freshman on the Cleveland State squad.

“I have learned from Amelia that hard work pays off,” Sophie Besterman said.

“Sophie is one of the best blends of athlete,” Cawley said. “She is a hard worker, wants to improve, takes swimming seriously, but smiles a lot and enjoys herself.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.