Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Plum swimmers making their marks in WPIAL competition

Michael Love
Michael Love | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Plum swimmers Devan Taylor (left) and Charlotte Jones take a break during training for the 2017-2018 season Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum swimmers Devan Taylor (left) and Charlotte Jones take a break during training for the 2017-2018 season Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Plum.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Plum swimming team takes to the pool for a pair of meets this week with hopes of building on positive moments in and out of competition so far this season.

The Mustangs will swim at Deer Lakes at 6 p.m. Tuesday and host Woodland Hills in Section 3-AAA action at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Devan Taylor owns the 100-yard breaststroke school record. The junior has lowered the top time on several occasions since she established it as a freshman.

She recorded her best 100 breast time in a dual meet with a 1:06.00 last Thursday against Fox Chapel. According to the list of individual top times on the WPIAL website, the time is the best in Class 3A this season.

Taylor made program history earlier in the meet against Fox Chapel as she set a new school record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.64.

The previous record of 2:10.30 by Plum Sports Hall of Famer Karen Van Tassel stood for 25 years.

“Devan said in practice the day before the Fox Chapel meet she was going to break the 200 IM record, and I believed her,” Plum coach Shawn Haupt said. “That's one less pressure for WPIALs. She has those records. Now it's just about qualifying for states.”

The 200 IM mark puts Taylor in sixth place in the WPIAL individual times list for Class 3A. She also has qualified for WPIALs in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free.

Justin DeCheck has been out of the water for the past couple of weeks as he battled illness. But he still has recorded times that have qualified him for WPIALs set for late next month.

He has qualifying marks in the 100 back (54.38), 100 fly (54.31), 200 IM (2:02.75), 50 free (22.96) and 100 free (49.58).

DeCheck is 11th on the WPIAL 100 back time list and 15th in the 100 fly.

Freshman Charlotte Jones also punched her ticket to WPIALs in the 200 IM with a time of 2:18.46 against Fox Chapel.

“Charlotte is doing great and is posting times right around personal bests,” Haupt said. “She's close to qualifying in the 100 fly. She's on track with all her goals.”

Haupt said the season as a whole for all of his swimmers has been both positive and productive, and he expects more WPIAL qualifying times to be reached in upcoming meets.

“The kids are mentally there and working hard,” he said. “They understand it's a roller coaster ride of a season. Every season is that way. They don't get too high or too low on a swim result. They are really supporting each other.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.