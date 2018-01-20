Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Penn Hills swimmer Gregory gets shot at Olympians

Andrew John | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 1:27 a.m.
Penn Hills' Kimani Gregory competes in the 100 fly at practice Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Penn Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Kimani Gregory competes in the 100 fly at practice Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Penn Hills.

Updated 5 hours ago

Being the best in one's sport requires a lot of sweat and sacrifice. Penn Hills junior Kimani Gregory is trying to become one of the best in swimming.

Last week, Gregory, who is part of Racer X Aquatics swim club, participated in the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Austin, Texas, which included decorated U.S. Olympians.

Gregory, a 16-year-old, finished 13th in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 51.31 seconds. Gregory swam a 51.56 in the preliminaries to qualify for the consolation final. U.S. Olympian Nathan Adrian, who is 29 years old, won the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.75.

“It's not every day you get to swim against Olympians, be in the same meet as an Olympian or make the international team,” Gregory said.

“It's an opportunity to see where you're at as a swimmer and USA swimming. It really broadens the scope of how swimming can be for you in the future.”

The travel itinerary for Gregory, who is getting recruited by some major Division I programs, has been jam-packed since October.

He was practicing in the pool three times a week in October and November while balancing his time with SAT tutoring. After the USA Swimming National Championships at Ohio State, Gregory turned up his training program by practicing five days a week.

At the Winter National Championships, Gregory finished third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.13, a half-second behind the winner.

During the Pitt Christmas meet from Dec. 14-17, Gregory won the 100 freestyle with a time of 44.94 and finished second in the 100 breaststroke (58.21) and 50 freestyle (20.65).

He finished third in the 100 butterfly (49.95) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:54.34).

With the support of family, friends and teachers, Gregory has maintained focus on his performance in the classroom and the pool.

“You need to have friends that understand what you do and have teachers that understand the level of competitiveness that you have and where you're at in your sport,” Gregory said.

While he might miss class because he's out of town, Gregory receives class notes from friends and teaches himself the lessons he missed.

Last season, Gregory finished second (44.57) in the 100 freestyle at the PIAA Class AAA swimming and diving championships.

At states, he took ninth (50.61) in the 100 butterfly and won the event at WPIALs with a time of 50.17.

Gregory was part of the boys 200 freestyle relay team that finished 16th (1:26.96) at states last season and sixth (1:27.45) at WPIALs.

“I think I will push myself and understand where the competition is,” Gregory said. “I want to be ahead of the competition and beat the competition to get back on top of the podium for the next two years.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.