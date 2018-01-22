Franklin Regional's Cavanaugh shows versatility in pool

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patrick Cavanaugh knows what it is like to compete at the WPIAL swimming championships in both individual and relay events.

He earned a sixth-place medal last year in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Franklin Regional junior didn't waste any time making sure he would return to Pitt's Trees Pool in March for the opportunity to battle the WPIAL's best and improve his times.

He earned his first qualifying cut in the team's first meet — a dual with Seneca Valley on Dec. 8 — and has established marks in five other individual events.

Cavanaugh is not alone as a number of other swimmers have rounded into form and knocked off WPIAL qualifying cuts in every meet on the schedule. Coach Vic Santoro is happy to see the progression, from the veterans on down to the freshman and other first-year competitors.

“They have come a long way since the original time trials at the beginning of the season,” Santoro said. “It's a different team. They are showing a lot of heart and effort. The work ethic is there.”

Cavanaugh earned a WPIAL cut in the 100 fly in the Panthers' meet with Gateway last Thursday, and senior Lily Wang picked up her first individual qualifying mark in the 50 free.

Nine individuals — Cavanaugh, Wang, seniors Michelle Lopes and Ethan Yant, juniors Abigail Ramey and Laura DiNunzio and sophomores Evelyn Siler, Elias Holm and Marshall Mao — are now on the qualifying list, and Santoro expects those swimmers to show their versatility and add to their list of events.

All six relays also had no trouble reaching qualifying cuts.

Ramey and Lopes were a part of last year's 200 medley relay that placed fourth at WPIALs (1:48.63) and qualified for states.

Santoro said he also is confident that new names will be added over the next couple of weeks.

Franklin Regional faced Latrobe and Gateway last week, but the Panthers swimmers are off from competition until Saturday when they test their mettle at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships at Derry.

“There are a number of other swimmers on the cusp of qualifying,” Santoro said. “There were at least eight within tenths of a second in events against Gateway. We're seeing some big time drops, especially for kids who don't have WPIAL cuts yet. We have freshmen stepping up and getting close.”

Santoro said its been an interesting year of transition with losing a large group of seniors from last year's squads.

“We had to change up workouts for some with lower intensity until they got into shape,” Santoro said. “We have different workouts now based on each swimmers events and whether or not they have qualified for WPIALs. Those who have qualified have workouts with higher yardage, higher intensity and less rest, while those still hoping to quality are going through workouts with the intensity down and rest up with less yardage. It's about having the right balance at this time of the season.”

Junior Mason Fishell again is pulling double duty as a swimmer and a diver, and as he seeks WPIAL swim qualifying times, his return to the diving championships is secure.

He placed fifth last year at the WPIAL meet and earned a trip to states.

Fishell recorded a six-dive score of 318 against Gateway, only 14 points away from the school record of 332 set by Ryan Koter in 2009.

“He got that score and didn't do his best on two dives that he was hitting in warmups,” Franklin Regional diving coach Frank Nelson said.

Koter also has the 11-dive record of 523.1, and Fishell hopes to challenge that mark at Friday's WCCA diving competition at Derry.

Fishell was third at WCCA in 2017 with 428.05 points.

Juniors Elissa Novelli and Julia Perry and senior Riley Rizzer also will return to WPIALs after picking up qualifying totals at meets against Hempfield on Dec. 21 and Penn Hills on Jan. 4.

“We have nine swimmers total, and we're seeing good progression from all of them,” Nelson said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.