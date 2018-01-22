Plum's Taylor adds name to school record board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Devan Taylor already owned the school record for the 100-yard breaststroke when she added the record for the 200 individual medley at Plum's Jan. 11 swim meet against Fox Chapel.

The Mustangs junior set the record with a time of 2 minutes, 9.64 seconds. The previous top mark of 2:10.30 by Plum Sports Hall of Famer Karen Van Tassel had stood for 25 years.

“When you break a Van Tassel record, you're definitely doing something right and something special,” Plum coach Shawn Haupt said.

Taylor said breaking the record was special not only for how long the previous time had stood but for a certain person who was on hand to see her make history.

Devan's father, Dan, is the coach at Fox Chapel, and he was pool side for her record-breaking swim. He also was on deck at Pitt's Trees Pool when she established her record times in the 100 breast.

“I wanted to show my dad something great,” Taylor said. “Hopefully, I can do more at WPIALs. It was exciting to break (the 200 IM) record. I told myself I could do it, and I went out and got it done.”

Taylor, Haupt said, could also own the 50 free record by the end of the year, and he hopes to place her in the lead 50 of the 200 free relay at WPIALs.

Haupt said the girls 200 medley relay also is close to breaking a school record.

With the stretch run of the season leading up to WPIALs in front of them, Haupt said his swimmers, new and veteran, continue to make strides, and that includes WPIAL qualifying marks in several events.

“The leaders are doing things to keep the team positive and headed in the right direction, and the freshmen are impressing and dropping time at each meet. They've been great additions,” Haupt said. “The whole team is buying in.”

The latest qualifying mark reached was a cut in the 500 free by freshman Charlotte Jones in last Thursday's section meet against Woodland Hills. She already had posted a WPIAL cut in the 200 IM against Fox Chapel on Jan. 11, and Haupt said she is close in the 100 fly.

“Charlotte is right on track with all of her goals,” Haupt said.

Junior Justin DeCheck, Haupt said, is expected to complete a WPIAL-qualifying sweep of the individual events. Entering the week, he only had the 500 free and the 100 breast remaining.

He has set qualifying marks in the 100 back (54.38), 100 fly (54.31), 200 IM (2:02.75), 50 free (22.96), 100 free (49.58) and 200 free (1:51.61).

DeCheck had been out of the water recently battling illness.

In addition to his qualifying cuts, DeCheck continues to close in on school records in a number of events. Haupt said the 100 back, the 100 fly, the 100 free and 200 free are within his reach.

“The kids are mentally there and working hard,” Haupt said. “They understand it's a roller coaster ride of a season. Every season is that way. They don't get too high or too low on a swim result. They are really supporting each other.”

A listing of WPIAL qualifying marks is posted on wpial.org for the first time. For each event, it has the qualifying time listed along with where and when the swimmer reached the mark.

“High school has always been this don't-show-all-your-cards thing,” Haupt said. “But if you do your due diligence, you can find out how fast other swimmers are going. There are no secrets in club swimming, and those times are posted all the time. I don't think this is a big deal. It also gives the kids kudos for their hard work.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.