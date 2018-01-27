Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Kiski Area's Madzy, Brzozowski win events at WCCA swim meet

Zach Damico | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
Kiski Area's Joshua Madzy competes in the boys' 200 yard freestyle during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming championships Saturday Jan. 27, 2018 at Derry High School. Madzy won first place in the event.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Joshua Madzy competes in the boys' 200 yard freestyle during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming championships Saturday Jan. 27, 2018 at Derry High School. Madzy won first place in the event.

Updated 7 hours ago

Kiski Area swimmers earned several first-place finishes at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming championships at Derry.

Senior Joshua Madzy earned three top-two finishes, including a first in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 46.27 seconds).

“I pretty much got my goal time for this meet, which was 1:46. I'm trying to get it down to 1:44 or below that for WPIALs,” Madzy said.

He finished second in the 100 backstroke (53.58), though his time was enough to tie the previous meet record.

“For the 100 back, I was a little disappointed. I was pushing for sub 53,” Madzy said.

Kiski's 400 free relay team of Madzy, Caleb Hansen, Mitchell McGowan and Brenden Brzozowski finished second in 3:21.78.

Brzozowski finished first in the 100 butterfly (53.71)

The Kiski boys finished eighth in the team standings.

On the girls side, Kiski's Meredith Pepka earned a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:00.49).

Kiski coach Lisa Pepka said the WCCA championships gives her an idea of where the team is heading into the latter half of the season.

“We had some top seeds and some other kids that have yet to swim their best times that I knew they were capable of,” Pepka said. “So we really just pushed through the season so far.”

The Cavaliers finished sixth in the girls team standings.

Burrell finished 10th and 13th in the boys and girls standings, respectively.

Hempfield girls won the team championships. Penn Trafford won the boys division.

Belle Vernon freshman Ian Shahan earned two-first place finishes and a meet record in the 100 backstroke (53.18), besting Madzy.

Mount Pleasant's Heather Gardner broke two individual meet records in the 50 free (23.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.57).

Zach D'Amico is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.