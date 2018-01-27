Kiski Area's Madzy, Brzozowski win events at WCCA swim meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area swimmers earned several first-place finishes at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming championships at Derry.

Senior Joshua Madzy earned three top-two finishes, including a first in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 46.27 seconds).

“I pretty much got my goal time for this meet, which was 1:46. I'm trying to get it down to 1:44 or below that for WPIALs,” Madzy said.

He finished second in the 100 backstroke (53.58), though his time was enough to tie the previous meet record.

“For the 100 back, I was a little disappointed. I was pushing for sub 53,” Madzy said.

Kiski's 400 free relay team of Madzy, Caleb Hansen, Mitchell McGowan and Brenden Brzozowski finished second in 3:21.78.

Brzozowski finished first in the 100 butterfly (53.71)

The Kiski boys finished eighth in the team standings.

On the girls side, Kiski's Meredith Pepka earned a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:00.49).

Kiski coach Lisa Pepka said the WCCA championships gives her an idea of where the team is heading into the latter half of the season.

“We had some top seeds and some other kids that have yet to swim their best times that I knew they were capable of,” Pepka said. “So we really just pushed through the season so far.”

The Cavaliers finished sixth in the girls team standings.

Burrell finished 10th and 13th in the boys and girls standings, respectively.

Hempfield girls won the team championships. Penn Trafford won the boys division.

Belle Vernon freshman Ian Shahan earned two-first place finishes and a meet record in the 100 backstroke (53.18), besting Madzy.

Mount Pleasant's Heather Gardner broke two individual meet records in the 50 free (23.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.57).

Zach D'Amico is a freelance writer.