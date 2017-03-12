Multi-sport athletes boost Shaler tennis

Shaler junior Zach Sarnowski doesn't have grand plans for his first season on the tennis team. Building a strong mental approach is part of the process.

Finding a way to win a few matches will be the end game.

“I'm going to try and make it a learning experience,” Sarnowski said. “Try to get better and not get frustrated if I lose. By the end of the year, I'm trying to be a better player than I am right now.”

Showing improvement throughout the season will be apart of the Titans' challenge. Shaler lost eight seniors from last year's team and doesn't bring back a lot of experience. What the Titans do have is a number of multisport athletes.

Jake Jashinski, a first-year tennis player who also played for the soccer team, will be Shaler's No. 1 singles play. Sarnowski played on the hockey team.

Returning juniors Luke Grunden and Joe Sorrano helped recruit five or six new players to the team. Grunden, especially, can identify with his teammates. He is in his second year with the program and also benefits from playing other sports.

“A lot of my closer friends came out this year,” said Grunden, who likely will play No. 1 doubles with Matt Potock. “They are athletes who play soccer, hockey and basketball. I worked on my serve and through my other sports, I got quicker feet as well.”

The Titans will be in Section 3-AAA with Allderdice, Baldwin, Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Plum, Shady Side Academy and Woodland Hills.

Shaler coach Brian Duermeyer said he believes they can be competitive in section. What the Titans need to focus on is having a strong game plan.

“We've talked a great deal about strategy,” Duermeyer said. “We're not going to be able to outhit teams. We're going to try and play at the net rather than a baseline game. If we stay deep at the baseline we will lose. If you have good hand-eye coordination and quickness, you can win at the net. Even singles players are going to learn to play a serve-and-volley game.”

Duermeyer said after three or four practices he can see his team has moxie. The Titans will want to parlay their fortitude into winning matches.

“Just use our athleticism and the fact we haven't played tennis for so long to dumb down to our level and steal matches in section play,” Grunden said.

Sarnowski has been focusing on trying to get his serve to land in the right place. There are a number of things he needs to find to have a winning form.

“Coaches have worked on my grip with the racket,” Sarnowski said. “They lowered my grip. I have more control with my grip up high, but I get more power and have a better swing with my grip lower.”

