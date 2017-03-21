Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tennis

Fox Chapel tennis set to defend WPIAL title

Marty Stewart | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
Fox Chapel tennis coaches Bryan Deal and Dave Prevost prepare for team tryouts on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Fox Chapel Area High School.
Returning Fox Chapel senior tennis players Jared Cohen (left) and Karsten Lagerquist (middle) talk with coach Dave Prevost who has stepped back in before tryouts on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Fox Chapel.

The Fox Chapel boys tennis team posted a 20-1 record, won the WPIAL championship and finished as the PIAA runner-up last season in Alex Slezak's first year as coach.

If the Foxes are to make a repeat performance, it will be under the guidance of former coach Dave Prevost, who is filling in temporarily for Slezak.

He will have a strong contingent of players returning despite the graduation of Sidd Rajupet, Thomas Fennell and Lucas Fennell.

Chief among the returnees will be sophomore Robbie Shymansky.

He claimed the Section 3 singles crown, finished third in the WPIAL singles championships and qualified for states last season.

Senior Neil Bencherif returns, along with senior Jared Cohen, juniors Kurran Singh and Karsten Lagerquist and talented sophomores Jared Nord and Jay Kashyap.

Freshman Milo Baron also is expected to contribute.

“I don't have a set lineup yet,” Prevost said.

“With the balance we have, we're still bunched up. One thing is certain, though, we are deep in talent. How that will convert to performance this season is yet to be determined.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

