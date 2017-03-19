Gateway boys tennis team focuses on process

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Winning and losing isn't the only measuring stick of how an individual or team performs in a sport. It's about being part of a team and showing the dedication and effort to improve in your sport.

Gateway boys tennis coach Rochelle Seilhamer understands she might not see the results in the win-loss record but believes the Gators will provide the effort and dedication to make sure they improve each and every day.

“Winning and losing is not what high school ball is about. It's about being on a team and having a team effort and doing the best that you can,” Seilhamer said.

She believes the Gators have shown a positive attitude in the early going as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“They are taking direction much better and not fooling around. They are understanding where they have to go with the ball, especially in drills. They are putting the time in during practices,” Seilhamer said.

The Gators, who only have eight players on their roster, will return their top three players: seniors Nishant Patel and Amrith Channarasappa and junior Nathan Piper.

Last year, Patel made it to the doubles quarterfinals at sectionals as he was paired with Kyung Lee. Channarasappa and Piper also made an appearance at the sectional tournament last season but lost to Norwin's Evan Morgan and Davis Kuhn, 10-7.

“I learned so much from there with watching all the other different teams play. I learned how to hit better and play better,” Piper said.

Patel will lead the Gators at first singles, and Channarasappa and Piper will play first doubles as well as second and third singles depending on matchups.

“I see a vast improvement in (Patel) this year. Last year, he made a lot of mistakes. He has made his game a lot more well rounded. He had trouble with his serves last year and is a lot better this year,” Seilhamer said.

“He is hitting the ball harder and trying to put some balls away at the net. I think it was a year of growing that made him better.”

Last season, Channarasappa and Piper finished the season 12-5 overall and 5-3 in section matches.

“It's built on a friendship. Outside of the tennis court, we are just talking to each other and having fun. That's really what tennis is about is just having fun and enjoying yourself. Doing that is when I feel I can play my best,” Piper said.

The rest of the roster will consist of senior Jackson Perry, juniors Patrick Baum and Noah Couch and sophomores Matt Harris and Braxton Harvey.

The Gators have made it a point to hold each other accountable and aid each other.

“I think everyone on the team is in some sort of leadership role. It's kind of like a circle. We help each other out. When we make a mistake, we will tell each other what we need to do and how to better ourselves to make sure we don't make that mistake again,” Piper said.

The Gators take on Norwin at home in Section 1-AAA action at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Andrew John is freelance writer.