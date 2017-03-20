Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tennis

Norwin tennis building on last season's success

Cody Scott | Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Norwin's Evan Morgan practices March 16, 2017, at Norwin.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Norwin's Chad Sanderson practices March 16, 2017, at Norwin.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Norwin's Aaron Kuhn practices March 16, 2017, at Norwin.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Members of the Norwin boys tennis team include, in front, from left, Jadon Hooke, John Diekut, Matthew Alford, Nathan Dietrich, Evan Morgan; in back, Matt Bushik, Chad Sanderson, Alec George, Aaron Kuhn, Austin Hicks and head coach Ryan Hornick.

Updated 1 hour ago

Despite an early exit in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs, the Norwin boys tennis team will look to build upon last season's success.

“Last year we were able to win the close matches,” coach Ryan Hornick said. “That shows what kind of players we have. We were able to build off of that confidence.”

Junior Evan Morgan, who will play at first singles, will lead Norwin. Second and third singles slots will be decided between juniors Chad Sanderson and Aaron Kuhn.

Morgan performed well last season in the WPIAL tournaments, reaching the quarterfinals for singles and doubles.

Kuhn is hoping to help guide the young team this season.

“We lost a few of our talented seniors from last year,” Kuhn said. “We have guys that are willing to step up, though. We have the talent and depth to do so.”

Hornick is aware of the youth on the team but is happy with what he has.

“We lack experience,” Hornick said. “We are young, so we are going to have to learn quickly and be able to execute.”

With that lack of experience, Hornick expects senior Matt Bushik to step up this season as a leader.

“He has a lot of potential, and he will continue to work on improving,” Hornick said.

Hornick also will lean on sophomore Nathan Dietrich.

“Nathan has been in the system for a while. We know what we can do, and we know what we can expect out of him,” Hornick said.

Although Hornick was satisfied with how the team performed last year, he has one specific goal for his players.

“We need to be more consistent,” Hornick said. “In order to make a deeper run, we have to focus on consistency.”

Kuhn reiterated Hornick's statement, citing how important it will be while trying to navigate Section 1-AAA with Armstrong, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe and Penn-Trafford.

“In order to build off of what we accomplished last year, we are going to have to be more consistent,” Kuhn said.

“We do not want to be average and finish the same as last year. We want to be able to improve and make adjustments that will put us in a better position to win consistently.”

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.