Top singles players return for Penn-Trafford tennis

Four years ago the boys tennis team at Penn-Trafford won its section for the third straight year.

And though the Warriors have qualified for the WPIAL tournament every season since, coach Jane Debone is optimistic about her team's chances this season thanks to a strong returning group.

“We lost some seniors last year, but we are looking for good things from our returning players,” Debone said. “The one, two and three players are all coming back in the same order as last year.”

Those three players being juniors Turner Price and Kevin Lee, alongside senior Michael Stock. Price and Lee finished second and third, respectively, in the section singles tournament last season, and Stock was undefeated at third singles.

“(Stock) was kind of a sleeper,” Debone said. “The other two boys do more tournament play than Michael, so they didn't see how strong he really was. ... We are hoping for all of them to return and be happy the way they play.”

For most every other sport this year, the WPIAL sections have all re-ordered, but in tennis the only change this year for Section 1-AAA was Armstrong being added to the mix. The main competition for Penn-Trafford will remain the usual suspects — Franklin Regional, Latrobe and Norwin.

“Hopefully, we are going to fare a little bit better this year; last year was tough,” Debone said. “What was weird for the section was that Greensburg Salem was added to the girls but not the boys.”

Other returning seniors are Chris Montgomery and Alec Rich, but Debone said they are still doing some challenge matches to finalize the doubles teams. Tennis matches are head-to-head against other schools with three singles and two doubles matches played to determine a winner.

Matches were supposed to begin last week but have been postponed because of weather.

