Valley boys tennis gets off to fast start

All coaches have unique ways of testing the character of their teams, and Valley boys tennis coach Rachael Link is no different.

Weeks passed since late January's balmy 60-degree temperatures, and Link not only grew fidgety practicing indoors, she was looking to challenge her team to avoid complacency.

“It was 33 degrees. We warmed up inside, and we went out there (practiced) and not one of them complained,” Link said. “I thought (then, that) this could be a special season with a really great group of guys, which makes it even better.”

The blustery and wintry conditions are real-world scenarios for WPIAL boys tennis teams, which struggle to fit in their section schedule because of the weather.

There are no future plans for a burn barrel to be placed in the parking lot next to the tennis courts to help keep hands warm. The Vikings really have no need for one, as Valley started the season as one of the hottest teams in Section 3-AA.

A team that struggled a year ago because of a lack of experienced starters, the Vikings have done a 180. Valley raised an eyebrow or two with its 3-2 section win over longtime nemesis Indiana on Monday. While winning the section opener was nice, Link appreciated how her team won more than anything.

“It was a litmus test, and I think their hard work paid off and they knew it,” Link said. “It was a substantial win.”

The win also was key because Valley had a hard time getting going last season and stumbled through the early part of its section schedule. The early section losses inevitably kept the Vikings out of the postseason.

“We were young, and we were literally evolving as a team (last season),” Link said. “We had all seven new starters last year, and that experience is reaping incredible benefits.”

Valley needed a good shot to the arm to start the season, knocking off the 2016 WPIAL Class AA runners-up.

The Vikings' top two singles players, senior David Belitskus and sophomore Michael Saliba, fell to Indiana's Zach Palko and Joey Bujdos before junior three-sport standout Alex Ward put the Valley on the board with his 6-4, 7-5 win over Giaco Gentile at No. 3 singles.

“What I saw is Alex evolve as a tennis player (against Indiana),” Link said. “He has the heart of a lion. He's going to hustle. He's going to play with spirit, and he's going to play with diligence.”

Ward, who is coming off a postseason run with the Vikings basketball team, has brought not only leadership to the court but a fiery competitive edge that has rubbed off on his teammates.

Link's first and second doubles teams took care of the rest. The No. 1 tandem of junior Giovanni Vigilanti and senior Dom Buzzard downed Indiana's Benji Walters and Evan Ray, 6-1, 0-6, 6-0, and the Vikings' No. 2 duo of freshman Michael Odrey and sophomore Joseph Guzzo needed just two sets to defeat Hammad Affan and Muhsin Wahi-Anwar, 6-1, 6-1.

“My first and second doubles teams are of epic importance on this journey,” Link said. “We're solid on all of these, and that's a really phenomenal asset to have.”

The Indiana win was reflective of Link's message to her players about the meaning and importance of teamwork. While the Vikings dug themselves a 0-2 hole early, Valley found a way to gut out a win on the road.

“Our theme this year is ‘The Trifecta,' ” Link said. “Intelligence on the court first. Tennis is personified chess, and you have to figure out how to win and playing with heart. The third part is absolutely all-out hustle. Right now we're seeing the benefits of that focus.”

Link also is trying to adjust to the new WPIAL tennis “super sections.” There are nine schools competing in Section 3-AA.

Alle-Kiski Valley schools such as Highlands, Burrell, Riverview, Springdale and St. Joseph promise to keep their friendly rivalries alive, but new ones such as Vincentian Academy and Knoch will make for some lengthy road trips.

After years of competing against Class AAA schools, Knoch falls to Class AA after PIAA and WPIAL class realignment. The top four teams in each of the four Class AA sections will earn a spot in the postseason, and there are no second chances as section teams will play each other once instead of the customary home and away series as in previous seasons.

“There is no room for any type of mistakes, and you have to be on your game for every section match,” Link said. “With this victory over Indiana, this just gives us an all new perspective as to what our goals are. It's fun to celebrate a big win, but it's right back to work.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.