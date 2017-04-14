Section 1-AAA tennis teams look ahead to WPIAL tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After dominating its section, the Penn-Trafford boys tennis team expects to be among top finishers in the WPIAL tournament set to begin next week.

The Warriors (8-0) went undefeated in Section 1-AAA and are one of the section's four playoff-bound teams.

“It was truly a team effort,” Warriors coach Jane Debone said. “The boys are true leaders on and off the court.”

“We have a lot of talent,” junior first singles player Turner Price said. “We have a well-rounded team.”

Junior Kevin Lee and senior Michael Stock compete in second and third singles, respectively.

Seniors Chris Montgomery and Kyle Williams form the first doubles team and senior Alec Rich and freshman Samuel Painter the second.

Junior Josh Ritter, freshman Adam Yamrick, junior Collin Hough and senior Ian Barker round out the squad.

Price said he and teammates hope to “break the curse” of early elimination. The Warriors were shut out by Mt. Lebanon in the first round last season.

Latrobe (7-1) was section runner-up and is back in the playoffs after a one-year absence.

Juniors Richard Kane, Chad Palombo and Garrett Stercho fill singles positions.

Junior Anthony Fannie and senior Isaac Poole play in first doubles and seniors Scott Soccio and JD Haffner in second.

Seniors Jack Schultheis, Jake Etling, Cooper Fry and Alden Hoch are other contributors.

Wildcats coach Michelle Stas looks forward to a good seed and avoiding powerhouses in the first round. Pine-Richland eliminated the Wildcats in 2015.

Kane, a captain, said the original goal was to make the playoffs; now the Wildcats want to go far.

Franklin Regional (6-2) and Norwin (5-3) are rebuilding and happy to still be playing.

“We're looking at (WPIALs) as experience, not necessarily a win,” Franklin Regional junior first singles player Sean Vannatta said.

Juniors Everest Yan and Surya Seth man other singles spots for the 2016 section champion Panthers. Sophomore Vineet Madduru is a utility player who swings between doubles and singles.

Sophomore Joseph Bonfiglio, senior Justin Lindeman, junior Joey McGinn, sophomore Jack Strobel and senior Terran Ianno also contribute.

Longtime Panthers coach Howard Fisher credits a strong junior varsity program for continuing the squad's success. The Panthers reached the WPIAL quarterfinals last season, losing to North Allegheny.

Norwin coach Ryan Hornick said the Knights needed a win versus Hempfield to extend their season.

Juniors Evan Morgan, Aaron Kuhn and Chad Sanderson take to the court in singles.

Senior Matt Bushik, junior John Piekut and sophomores Matt Alford, Nathan Dietrich and Palmer Stillio and senior Austin Hicks follow in the lineup.

Kuhn said confidence will be key to ensuring a long run. The Knights were blanked by Shady Side Academy in the first round in 2016.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.