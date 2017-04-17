Surging Valley boys tennis returns to postseason

Valley boys tennis coach Rachel Link has figured out there's no better way to light a flame under a team than in chilly 35-degree weather.

Once it became clear the strength of the 2017 Vikings would be her doubles teams, she called her duos together under a cold February gray sky for a brief but direct heart-to-heart.

“I spoke to all of my doubles players at the beginning of the season and I said, ‘We will live and breathe and we will go as far as the strength of our doubles,' ” Link said. “I said, 'Listen, you have to deal with the pressure of that and we're not going to win close matches if we're not carrying our doubles courts. Every single one of them nodded their heads and off they went to war.”

After falling one win shy of making the 2016 WPIAL Class AA boys bracket, Valley (11-1, 8-0) will make its return to the postseason as one of the hottest teams in Class AA when the 2017 brackets are released Tuesday morning.

Link was right about the key to her team's success: Her “dynamic duos” received the message loud and clear. The No. 1 doubles duo of junior Giovanni Vigilante and senior Dominic Bussard, coupled with the underclassman tandem of sophomore Joseph Guzzo and freshman Michael Odrey at No. 2 doubles, are a combined 15-1 in Section 3-AA play this season.

Guzzo and Odrey proved that talent can indeed beat experience as the two paired up to sweep section play with an 8-0 record.

“I knew that doubles was important to the whole team,” said Vigilante, who alongside Bussard finished with a 7-1 record in section play. “We have to be consistent on doubles in order to get some win in our back pocket.”

As a whole, the Vikings have no glaring weaknesses, but a closer look does reveal their real strength at doubles. That was never more evident than in the Vikings' first section match of the season against longtime rival Indiana. After Valley dropped No. 1 and No. 2 singles to the 2016 WPIAL Class AA runners-up, the focus of the match shifted toward the doubles courts where the Vikings battled and came out victorious, keying the team's 3-2 victory.

“It's not about one individual or first doubles, second doubles or singles. It's about being a team,” Odrey said. “The Indiana (match) was amazing.”

With the score tied, all of the attention moved back over the No. 3 singles where junior Alex Ward was battling Indiana's Giaco Gentile. Ward upended Gentile, 6-4, 7-5, to break the tie and give the Vikings a 3-2 road win.

“That (win over Indiana) was unbelievable,” Ward said. “It was all down to me, and I was the last match. I was really hyped whenever we won.”

Everything Valley accomplished during the regular season started with the Indiana win. The win accomplished a few things the scorebook won't reveal. It changed the mindset and created a new standard while also giving her team the boost of confidence it needed to start its run through the section.

It's tough to imagine the first section match of the season being so important, but Link argued the Indiana win was “team-defining” because the doubles duos paired up with Valley's least experienced singles player, Ward, to come through for the victory.

“All of the sudden, the bar got raised,” Link said. “For us, the reason why we're thriving is that we're solid on all five courts. It's a team sport and every court is as important as the other one.”

Valley's singles players — senior David Belitskus (5-3), sophomore Michael Saliba (7-1) and Ward — combined for a 26-6 record through the Vikings' eight section matches. Belitskus, Saliba and Ward finished the regular season with straight-set sweeps against section rivals Highlands and Riverview.

The only challenge left for Valley is to see if it can remain hot after the short break heading into the boy's Class AA playoffs.

“I'm not surprised by our team's success,” Link said. “It was the evolution of becoming intelligent on the court and these guys just really love to play tennis.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.