Pine-Richland boys tennis team primed for playoffs

After enduring a tough start to the season, the Pine-Richland boys tennis team rallied to improve its Section 2-AAA record to 6-1 with dramatic victories over Hampton and Moon.

In large part, the Rams were able to achieve those victories thanks to the strong efforts put forth by their senior singles players, Ben Vinarski and Sid Iyer. Both players have had their ups and downs this year, according to head coach Janet Chappell, but they seem to be rounding into form at the right time.

“As seniors, they really have to be leaders. In the Moon match, Sid was the only singles player that won and he really made sure that he got that victory for us. He really earned it,” Chappell said.

“Then, against Hampton, both of them were down in split sets and they both really fought hard to come back and get the victory for us. Overall, they've done well.”

The wins over their section rivals, both by the score of 3-2, loom large as the Rams prepare to enter the WPIAL Class AAA team tennis championships Wednesday as the second-ranked team in Section 2.

Pine-Richland will enter the team playoffs with a different lineup then it began the season with, now that Nolan Rausch and Andrew Petcash have returned to the fold after completing their run to the PIAA state championship game as key cogs on the boys basketball team.

Rausch, who started the year as a doubles player, has moved into the No. 3 singles slot. Since making the switch, the senior has won two out of three matches.

Petcash has linked up with second-year player Mike Brudy to form the Rams' No. 2 doubles pairing that follows the team's first pairing of Jonah Krause and Kang-Young Kim. According to Chappell, both pairings have found their chemistry, while Krause in particular has excelled in a leadership role.

“Kim is a nice player, he was having a hard time in singles but it's hard as a ninth-grader to play singles. I think playing with Jonah has helped him become more relaxed out there. He has the right personality to help with that,” Chappell said. “Jonah has been as steady of a player as we have.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.