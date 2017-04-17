Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tennis

Penn-Trafford tennis set to begin play in WPIAL tournament

Alec Italiano | Monday, April 17, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Gary Bills | For the Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Turner Price competes at No. 1 singles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Turner Price competes at No. 1 singles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Michael Stock competes at No. 3 singles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Michael Stock competes at No. 3 singles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Samuel Painter competes at No. 2 doubles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Kyle Williams competes at No. 1 doubles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Kyle Williams competes at No. 1 doubles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Kevin Lee competes at No. 2 singles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Alec Rich competes at No. 2 doubles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Chad Montgomery competes at No. 1 doubles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Chad Montgomery competes at No. 1 doubles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.

Updated 1 hour ago

With a 4-1 win over Norwin last week, the Penn-Trafford boys tennis team was crowned section champion to cap off an undefeated season in Section 1-AAA.

“They really put a lot of effort into it,” coach Jane Debone said. “I couldn't be more proud of them.”

The Warriors were led by senior Michael Stock and juniors Turner Price and Kevin Lee, who all went undefeated in singles play.

“For the most part, all of our singles have won throughout this section,” Debone said. “Even if we won 5-0, they had to work for them in some cases.”

The only hiccup in the season came in mid-March when the Warriors lost a nonsection match against Hollidaysburg in the team's second contest of the season. But from that point on, the Warriors encountered little resistance en route to being crowned section champs.

The closest match was a 3-2 victory against Latrobe.

“Latrobe was very strong (this year),” Debone said. “Franklin Regional is always in the running and even if our kids scored and only dropped a game, it didn't overshadow the work ethic from the guys from the other teams. There were more than a few matches they had to work for.”

In addition to playoff qualifiers Latrobe, Franklin Regional and Norwin, Section 1-AAA also includes Gateway, Hempfield and Armstrong, which was added this year. According to Debone, the section tends to “ebb and flow” with different teams surging depending on the athletes they have competing during any particular four-year period.

“It just goes in a wave,” Debone said. “Franklin lost seven or eight seniors last year, same with Hempfield, it goes up and down — I'm just glad it was our turn.”

For tennis, the playoff format has been tweaked this year compared to years past. WPIAL team play will be first, followed by section and WPIAL singles matches, and then back to section and WPIAL doubles play. This doesn't change Debone's expectations though.

“We're hoping to get a good seed in the first round and try to get past that,” Debone said. “I have high expectations for Turner Price and Kevin Lee in section singles, and see if anyone moves on from singles to see how the doubles will fair.”

Before the season started, the doubles pairings were still up in the air. After a few challenge matches though, Chris Montgomery and Kyle Williams were paired together for the first team, and the second team paired senior Alec Rich with freshman Sam Painter.

“Our No. 1 doubles, they kind of bonded and fared really well,” Debone said. “And Alec Rich had to adjust to a new partner in second doubles with Sam Painter who is a freshman but was the next in line most consistent. Alec really helped him learn the ropes.”

At any rate, the Warriors are poised for a deep run into the playoffs. Regardless of how they finish though, the team looks to be a powerhouse for at least another year.

“We have a couple seniors that are about to graduate,” Debone said. “But we started a freshman this year at doubles and our No. 1 and 2 singles are returning for next year, too.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

