Freshmen in singles spots help Hampton boys make tennis playoffs

With a team that just missed the playoffs last season, Hampton tennis coach Grant McKinney was looking for a push to get the team over the top. He got that and more with Ben Ringeisen and Abheet Badrinath.

The two freshmen jumped into the first and third singles slots immediately and, teamed with two solid doubles teams headed by senior captains Kurt Mueller and Matt Grubic, pushed the Talbots to a 10-6 overall record and a No. 8 seed in the WPIAL Class AAA tournament, good for a home court match.

Though Hampton lost a narrow battle with Mt. Lebanon, 3-2, McKinney is happy with the progress that was made throughout the season — even if the freshman singles and senior doubles setup is a bit unconventional for a high school team.

“It's been interesting seeing two senior captains playing doubles and two freshmen playing singles,” McKinney said. “I was very proud of the team this year, and it was neat to be seeded in the tournament with a home match.”

Ringeisen, who is 6-foot-4 and wields a powerful serve and return game, was thrown into the fire against other schools' best player on some of the top teams in the WPIAL. McKinney was impressed how he responded.

“I feel he has the ability to beat the top players in Pittsburgh,” McKinney said. “But some of them have more experience. They may be a little more crafty and seasoned. So he's had to rebound from some losses and playing beneath his potential sometimes and respond by working hard and not hanging his head. I've been very impressed with his resiliency and commitment to winning each match.”

Most freshmen would be happy to be playing any of the top three singles positions for a large school, but Badrinath proved his value to the team by going undefeated in section play.

“He's given us some depth at singles this year and pulled out some pretty big wins,” McKinney said. “He's a very consistent player and doesn't make a lot of errors.”

Not to be outdone, junior Ted Donegan, who McKinney calls “the hardest working guy on the team,” performed well at the second slot.

“He might not have the raw strokes that are going to blow his opponent off the court,” said McKinney. “But he runs down every ball, grinds out points and is very smart.”

The team earned many of its wins by having a tight foursome in doubles. With a second team that was nearly as good as the first, McKinney was confident he could earn at least a split in doubles matches on nearly every occasion.

“Both doubles teams were pretty equal,” he said, as he pitted the first pair of Mueller and junior Tim Miller against Grubic and junior Sai Kondisetti in practice. “More often than not, the first doubles team would win, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the second team win when they played head-to-head. I thought (Grubic and Kondisetti) could compete against any team they went up against.”

The team season is over, but individuals and doubles teams will prepare for next month's section tournament.

