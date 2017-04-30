Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tennis

Fox Chapel defends WPIAL tennis title

Marty Stewart | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Fox Chapel boys tennis team lost its first match of the season two weeks ago to Peters Township. The Foxes exacted some sweet revenge on a bigger stage Thursday, as they bested the Indians, 4-1, to record their second straight WPIAL Class AAA championship.

Sophomore Robby Shymansky, who didn't play against Peters Township in the first meeting, posted a win at No. 1 singles, and Neil Bencherif did the same at No. 3. The doubles duos of Jared Nord/Kurran Singh and Karsten Lagerquist/Jay Kashyap earned victories.

Fox Chapel coach Dave Prevost, running the team in an interim role this season, relished the title.

“It was strange. At the beginning of the match, I had a feeling of calm that everything was going to be OK,” he said. “It was not what I had been feeling during the previous games in playoffs. When it ended, my thoughts were how great for the boys to repeat at WPIALs.

“I think this is a bigger thrill for me than it is for the boys. It's my first title. I'm glad they are two-time champions. Now, we'll focus on the WPIAL individual singles and doubles championships and then the PIAAs.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

