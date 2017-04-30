Fox Chapel defends WPIAL tennis title

The Fox Chapel boys tennis team lost its first match of the season two weeks ago to Peters Township. The Foxes exacted some sweet revenge on a bigger stage Thursday, as they bested the Indians, 4-1, to record their second straight WPIAL Class AAA championship.

Sophomore Robby Shymansky, who didn't play against Peters Township in the first meeting, posted a win at No. 1 singles, and Neil Bencherif did the same at No. 3. The doubles duos of Jared Nord/Kurran Singh and Karsten Lagerquist/Jay Kashyap earned victories.

Fox Chapel coach Dave Prevost, running the team in an interim role this season, relished the title.

“It was strange. At the beginning of the match, I had a feeling of calm that everything was going to be OK,” he said. “It was not what I had been feeling during the previous games in playoffs. When it ended, my thoughts were how great for the boys to repeat at WPIALs.

“I think this is a bigger thrill for me than it is for the boys. It's my first title. I'm glad they are two-time champions. Now, we'll focus on the WPIAL individual singles and doubles championships and then the PIAAs.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.