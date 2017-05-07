Bradford, Shaler boys tennis team make strides

Tanner Bradford always focused more on his studies than on athletics. When it comes to tennis, the Shaler junior appreciates more than the sweat he works up.

“It's more of a mental game,” Bradford said. “It's more of a game that requires more precision. For me, it fits my mindset. It fits my physical stature, but it is just the way my mind works and how I strategize on the court.”

Bradford deployed an effective gameplan at the Section 3-AAA tournament last week to give the Titans a bright spot at the end of an up-and-down season. In the first round, Bradford beat Woodland Hills' Chris Kefalos, 10-7, before falling 10-0 to eventual runner-up Marcus Mitchell of Allderdice.

Shaler's Luke Grunden also participated in the tournament, falling 10-0 to Plum's Colin Lewis in the preliminary round.

“He's had several close calls in a row,” Shaler coach Brian Duermeyer said about Bradford. “What he did to win was he played very consistently as far as getting his first serve in.”

Bradford, who played No. 2 singles for Shaler, was on a team of mostly inexperienced players. The Titans, who won only one match and finished 1-6 in Section 3, lost four team matches by 3-2 margins.

Over the past few years, Bradford has started to take the sport more seriously. After his freshman season, Bradford only played once, maybe twice, a month during the summer to practice.

During every subsequent summer, he has increased his playing time. The biggest improvement has come in the power of his groundstrokes.

“I wasn't real hopeful,” Bradford said. “I knew any win would be a huge success for me. While I was playing, that was my goal. I know Shaler hadn't made it far in the section before, and I wanted to make a name for them.”

The Titans roster is full of players who were in a similar situation. Freshman Sam Bens, the only non-junior in the lineup, won five matches at No. 3 singles before a back injury slowed him down. Shaler's No. 2 doubles team of Joe Soranno and Matt Potock won four of their last six matches.

Top singles player Jake Jashinski also showed improvement, Duermeyer said.

“We've progressed tremendously,” he said. “We didn't win a lot of team matches. We only had that one win over Woodland Hills. The level of play among my kids has gone up tremendously. I'm really excited about having them back as seniors next year.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.