Tennis

Penn-Trafford's Price tops teammate Lee for section title

Alec Italiano | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Gary Bills | For the Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Turner Price competes at No. 1 singles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Gary Bills | For the Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Kevin Lee competes at No. 2 singles against Norwin on April 13, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.

Updated 1 hour ago

For Turner Price and Kevin Lee, it was just one more match between the top two tennis players for Penn-Trafford.

Except this one was for the section singles title.

“It was expected because we are the top two players in the section,” Price said. “(Lee) was the two seed, I was one seed, so I knew we would end up seeing him in the finals, but it is kind of weird how we always end up playing each other.”

Price defeated Lee, 6-1, 6-0, to take the Section 1-AAA crown at Club Sports & Health. Price only lost two games in the section playoffs.

“I expected to win the match, but I wasn't expecting it to be one I heavily won by,” Price said. “I thought it would be more like a 6-3, 6-3 tight match where I knew I would come out in the end. (Lee) didn't really play too bad, I just played really well. It was one of my better matches all year.”

Both players lost their first-round matches of the WPIAL playoffs, but now they will be paired together in the WPIAL doubles competition and will be a top contender among powerhouses Upper St. Clair and Peters Township.

“I think we have a good chance of making states in doubles,” Price said. “We are a good team. We know how to work together. He is a little more conservative, and I like to go for more of my shots and it sort of balances.”

Penn-Trafford coach Jane Debone said she was “beyond proud” of her two players for being so dominant in their section this year.

“They said they wouldn't have it any other way and that they were able to represent the team and play each other,” Debone said.

“It was a little nerve-racking, but now they will play together in the section double so hopefully they will fare well and qualify.”

Michael Stock and Chris Montgomery will be in the No. 2 doubles position for Penn-Trafford.

“I'm just truly so proud of them, the whole team,” Debone said.

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

